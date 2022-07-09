Elba Ramalho is involved in an accident and the singer’s car hits the former president of Riotur | Column Fábia Oliveira

This column learned of a car accident involving Elba Ramalho, which happened on the morning of this Friday (8), in Ipanema, in the South Zone of Rio de Janeiro. The car where the singer was accidentally ran over an elderly man on the corner of Joana Angélica and Visconde de Pirajá streets.

According to the first information, the victim is the former president of Riotur, Américo Borges, 71 years old. He was rescued by the fire department and is doing well. The elderly man had minor injuries and reported that he lost balance, having fallen on top of the singer’s car, which was in motion.

Wanted by the column, the businessman from Elba, Alexandre Valentin, explained that the elderly man tripped on the sidewalk, fell on the street and ended up hitting the back of the artist’s car. The case is being registered on the 14th DP, in Leblon.

According to delegate Daniela Terra, responsible for the case, Seu Américo did not want to press charges against Elba Ramalho. In testimony, he claimed that he tripped and hit his head on the singer’s car. Images from security cameras in the region will be requested by the delegate to ascertain the facts.

