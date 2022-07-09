Elba Ramalho is involved in an accident with an elderly person in Ipanema; Police Search Security Camera Images | Rio de Janeiro

Singer Elba Ramalho was involved in an accident with an elderly man in the early afternoon of this Friday (8), in Ipanema, in the South Zone of Rio. She helped.
Initially, the police reported that the elderly man had been run over, but later the victim said that he tripped and hit his head on the artist’s car. The accident took place on Joana Angélica Street.
The man’s name is Americo Borges. He is 71 years old and is the former chief financial officer of Riotur.
According to delegate Daniela Terra, holder of the 14th DP (Leblon), the singer provided assistance. She requested footage from security cameras in the region to clarify the circumstances of the accident.
Américo was taken to Miguel Couto Hospital, in Leblon, also in the South Zone of the city, and had no serious injuries. According to the unit, his condition is stable.
Elba Ramalho’s publicist stated that the singer left a church, took the car in the garage next to the place, on Rua Visconde de Pirajá and turned onto Rua Joana Angélica. As she made the turn, she felt an impact on the rear of the vehicle and does not know under what circumstances the man tripped and reached the height of the car’s rear wheel.
The artist’s team also reported that Elba stopped immediately, waited for help and the arrival of the police, who made the necessary records.
Américo Borges, former financial director of Riotur, was injured in an accident in Ipanema – Photo: Reproduction