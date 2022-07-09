Elba Ramalho speaks out after accident in Rio. read the note

The LeoDias column sought out the team representing Elba Ramalho after an accident involving the singer in the early afternoon of this Friday (7/8), in Ipanema, in the South Zone of Rio. A 71-year-old man suffered minor injuries after tripping and hitting his head on the rear wheel of the artist’s car.

The accident happened on Joana Angélica Street, after Elba Ramalho left the church. As she drove, she felt an impact from the back of the car. The singer stopped immediately, waited for help and the arrival of the police, who made the necessary records.

According to G1, the man is called Américo Borges and is a former financial director of Riotur. He was taken to the Miguel Couto Hospital, in Leblon, also in the South Zone of the city, and had no serious injuries. His frame is stable.

Check out Elba Ramalho’s note in full:

“Elba left the church, took the car in the garage next to the church, on Rua Visconde de Pirajá, and turned onto Rua Joana Angélica. As he turned the corner, Elba felt an impact from the rear of the car. We have no way of knowing under what circumstances you tripped and reached the height of the car’s rear wheel. Elba stopped immediately, waited for help and the arrival of the police, who made the necessary records. Fortunately, you were lucid and had no serious injuries.”

Stay in!

To stay up to date with everything about the world of celebrities and entertainment, follow @leodias on Instagram.

Now we are also on Telegram! Click here and receive all the news and exclusive content first hand.