Elon Musk and Twitter: the chronology of the negotiation until the withdrawal of the purchase of the social network | Technology

Not even three months have passed between the resounding announcement of the purchase of Twitter and the withdrawal by Elon Musk, announced this Friday (8).

Despite being short, this period of time was a very troubled periodin which the person interested in the social network went from the wild plans for it to accusations that the platform released false data about spam accounts and violated the agreement between them.

Also in the meantime, the richest man in the world was sued by shareholders who saw in the “friendly fire” of Musk’s questioning a way for him to reduce the market value of the platform for which he offered US$ 44 billion.

See below for the timeline from negotiation to withdrawal.

Responding to a follower on Twitter, where he has 80 million followers, Musk says he is considering creating a social network to promote “freedom of speech” on the internet.

The executive also makes a series of polls on his profile about the role of Twitter as an “arena” that should allow divergent opinions.

At that point, the billionaire had already bought shares in the company, but the news would only be released weeks later.

April 1: edit button

The official Twitter profile pointed out that the social network was creating a feature to edit tweets. The post was taken as an April Fools joke, but the information that the company is studying how to add the function was confirmed days later, even by Musk.

Twitter says it works on a feature to edit tweets — Photo: Disclosure / Twitter

April 4: Elon Musk, shareholder

The Tesla founder becomes the largest individual shareholder in the social network, with 9.2% of the company’s shares.

April 5: Nomination to the company’s board

Musk is named a member of Twitter’s board of directors a day after disclosing his stake in the company. The mogul responded to a post by the social network’s CEO, Parag Agrawal, promising “significant improvements” to the platform.

April 10: Elon Musk withdraws from the board

On the day that his assessment would be considered for the Twitter board, the tycoon gives up his seat in the group that leads the social network.

April 14: Musk makes an offer

The billionaire makes a bid to completely acquire Twitter for more than $44 billion, according to a regulatory filing for the social network. The company’s board said it would evaluate the offer.

Elon Musk and Twitter: An Old and Controversial Relationship

April 15: Musk says he has ‘Plan B’ and doesn’t want money

A day after his offer, Elon Musk says in an interview that he has a “plan B” if he can’t buy Twitter. He claims that “making money” with the social network is not at the heart of the negotiation and said that the platform is an important arena for freedom of expression in the world.

In the same interview, he said that eliminating bots and fake accounts would be one of his priorities when taking over the social network.

Bots or robots are accounts controlled by a computer program that can do all the actions of an ordinary user: like content, follow other users, publish and retweet posts.

April 21: $21 billion ‘out of pocket’ for purchase

Elon Musk claims in a document filed with the SEC (the US Securities and Exchange Commission) that he raised nearly $46.5 billion to finance the operation.

The billionaire says he intends to use $21 billion of his fortune to buy Twitter and that the remaining amount will be obtained through two loans with Morgan Stanley, one for $13 billion and the other for $12.5 billion.

April 25: Musk reaches agreement to buy Twitter

Twitter announces that it has closed a definitive deal to be bought by Musk. The transaction is estimated at US$44 billion.

With the purchase, Twitter will become a privately held company, that is, it will no longer trade shares on the stock exchange. It is also said that shareholders will receive US$ 54.20 for each common share, which means a premium of 38% over the price of the shares on April 1st.

ANALYSIS: What can change on Twitter in the “Musk era”

April 29: Musk wants to cut wages

The US press points out that Musk could reduce the salaries of the social media company’s executives and board. This would have been one of the arguments used to convince bankers to lend the money to buy Twitter.

According to Reuters, people “familiar with the matter” said the mogul even said he could reduce the salaries of the social media company’s executives and board in an effort to cut costs from the social network, and would develop new ways to monetize tweets.

May 2: Twitter gives number of fake accounts

Twitter estimates that less than 5% of its user base is fake or spammy accounts.

The information was presented in the company’s quarterly earnings report. According to the document, the social network has 229 million active users. According to Musk, the twitter still need to present numbers that prove this information.

May 6: Shareholders contest the purchase

A Florida pension fund is suing the billionaire and the social network, arguing that Musk had deals with other major shareholders, including his financial adviser Morgan Stanley and platform creator Jack Dorsey, to support the purchase.

Therefore, the purchase cannot be completed before 2025.

May 10: Musk talks about Trump’s return

At a conference, Elon Musk says he would reverse the suspension of former US President Donald Trump from Twitter.

“I would reverse the permanent suspension [de Trump]”, says Musk at a Financial Times event. The mogul says that he and Jack Dorsey, co-founder of Twitter, agree that there should be no permanent bans on the social network.

May 12: Twitter fires two executives

Twitter announces the resignation of the heads of the consumption and revenue areas. The company also announces a pause in hiring and a review of open positions, according to the Reuters news agency.

Who is Elon Musk?

Elon Musk and four children meet Pope Francis at the Vatican: ‘Honored’

May 12: Dorsey doesn’t want to go back

Responding to a follower on Twitter, the co-founder and former CEO of the social network, Jack Dorsey says he never wants to be CEO of the platform again. Before Elon Musk bought shares, Dorsey was the company’s single largest shareholder and a member of its board of directors.

May 13: Musk suspends purchase for hours

“The agreement (to purchase) of Twitter is temporarily suspended due to pending details that maintain that fake accounts in fact represent less than 5% of users”, says the businessman in a post on the social network.

After the announcement, the actions of the twitter dropped by around 20% in negotiations prior to the opening of the Wall Street Stock Exchange, according to France Presse.

Hours later, Musk tweets again that he remains “committed to the purchase” of the social network.

May 14: Musk wants to count spam

The billionaire announces that his team will do a sample analysis of 100 Twitter profiles to see how many are fake.

May 15: Musk says Twitter accuses him of breaching confidentiality

Musk claims on social media that Twitter’s legal team accused him of violating a confidentiality agreement by revealing that the sample size for the platform’s checks on bots and fake accounts was 100 profiles. For the company, this data is internal and confidential.

May 16: Poop Emoji

Musk uses a poop emoji to mock Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal about how fake accounts are estimated on the social network.

2 of 2 Elon Musk counters Parag Agrawal, Twitter CEO on metrics for fake accounts — Photo: Reproduction/Twitter Elon Musk counters Parag Agrawal, CEO of Twitter about metrics for fake accounts — Photo: Reproduction / Twitter

The chief executive of Twitter also points out that estimates on spam accounts are well below the 5% released by the company, but says he cannot reveal the exact projection.

Musk responded with the emoji and asks, “So how do advertisers know what they’re getting for their money? This is critical to Twitter’s financial health.”

May 25 – No affiliation with Tesla

The businessman says he will stop using loans that would have been tied to his shares in automaker Tesla as collateral to fund the purchase of Twitter. According to Musk, the US$ 6.25 billion (R$ 30 million, at the price of May 25) that would be obtained this way will come from his own fortune.

May 27 – Musk is sued by Twitter shareholders

Twitter shareholders sue Elon Musk, accusing him of manipulating the market to reduce his offer of US$ 44 billion or margin to negotiate a discount.

According to the lawsuit, the billionaire tweeted and made statements with the aim of creating doubts about the deal, which has been shaking the social network for weeks.

June 6 – Musk threatens to back out of the purchase and calls Twitter negligent

In a letter sent to Twitter, a representative of the billionaire says the company has refused to provide the information it has repeatedly requested since May 9, 2022 to facilitate your evaluation of fake and spam accounts.

“Mr. Musk has made it clear that he does not believe the company’s lax testing methodologies are adequate, so he must conduct his own analysis. The data he requested is necessary for this,” the document continues.

June 8 – Twitter may give away more data

A report in the American newspaper “Washington Post” informs that the board of directors of Twitter plans to present more internal data to the billionaire to advance the deal to sell the social network.

Twitter says it plans to hold a shareholder vote by early August on the sale of the company.

June 21 – Council recommends sale

Twitter’s board unanimously recommended that shareholders approve the company’s $44 billion sale proposal to Musk.

“If the merger is completed, you will be entitled to receive $54.20 in cash, interest-free and subject to any applicable withholding taxes, for each share of our common shares owned by you (unless you have properly exercised your withdrawal rights),” the social network told shareholders.

July 8 – Musk pulls out of Twitter deal

The billionaire says in a letter that he dropped the deal to buy Twitter. In a document sent to the SEC, the American body equivalent to the Securities and Exchange Commission, he stated that there had been a violation of several provisions of the agreement.

“Musk’s consultants’ preliminary analysis of the information provided by Twitter to date makes him strongly believe that the protection of fake and spam accounts included in the reported user count is much higher than 5%,” argue the billionaire’s lawyers.