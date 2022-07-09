Elon Musk Announces To SEC He Wants To Give Up Buying Twitter (TWTR34)

Billionaire Elon Musk notified Twitter (TWTR34) late Friday afternoon that he wants to end his $44 billion deal to buy the social network. The company’s shares plummeted nearly 6% in aftermarket from New York.

In a letter sent to the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), the lawyer responsible for Musk’s part said that Twitter had not fulfilled its contractual obligations – previously, the owner of Tesla had defended that the network’s executives social lie about the number of fake accounts present on the platform.

Musk publicly defended that the number of active and monetizable users was lower than that claimed by the social network. According to Twitter about 5% of the platform’s accounts are from bots, what Musk contested.

This information, according to Musk, weighed on the company’s price, since the number of users is an important basis for monetizing the platform.

“Twitter failed or refused to provide this information,” the document states. According to the letter, the social network refused, several times, to deliver the real numbers or, when it did, it was “incomplete and unusable”.

In addition to this old controversy, Musk’s lawyers also denounce that Twitter changed the course of its business, which was prohibited in the contract, by recently laying off a large number of employees.

According to comments, hardly, however, the case is close to ending. One of the contractual clauses imposed that in the event that Musk gave up the purchase, he would be obliged to pay US$ 1 billion – what is expected, however, is that Twitter will seek greater numbers in court.

