Elon Musk becomes a meme on social media after giving up on Twitter; Look

Understand why “The Boys” is the series of the moment

One of the most talked about series in recent times is “The Boys”, which follows a group of superheroes very different from those we know from Marvel and DC. The Amazon Prime Video production adapts Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson’s eponymous comics into an adult production, full of gory scenes and uncensored. With three seasons, the series is already one of the biggest phenomena of streaming and is so successful precisely because it portrays people with super powers in a “nice” way, quite the opposite. Characters use their abilities to create a good image, but it’s all about getting economic advantages. In the story, they are controlled by Vought, a media and pharmaceutical corporation that manages to manipulate people’s image of supers. They are seen as stars, but they actually act like true sociopaths when they’re not being filmed. To put an end to the supers party, “The Boys” arrive, a skilled group of mercenaries who are tired of seeing the abuses of the powerful being revealed. Mixing good humor, bloody fight scenes, explicit violence, social criticism and even references to other well-known heroes in pop culture, “The Boys” has established itself as a phenomenon. The series’ success was already great, but with the third season, the hype was high when Prime Video confirmed that the new episodes adapted Herogasm, a comic book arc in which it shows an orgy of heroes. The third year of the series will come to an end this Friday (8), but the fourth season is already guaranteed. Creator Erik Kepler plans for “The Boys” to have at least five seasons and already has another spin-off of the production on the way, which will have Brazilian Marco Pigossi in the cast.