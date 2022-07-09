Elon Musk Leaves Twitter Purchase Trading | Technology

Billionaire Elon Musk announced this Friday (8) that he left the Twitter purchase agreement. In a document sent to the SEC, the American body equivalent to the Securities and Exchange Commission, he stated that there was a violation of several provisions of the agreement.

Twitter chairman Bret Taylor said the company would go to court to enforce the deal signed with Musk.

The announcement of the billionaire’s exit from the business takes place three months after he reached a wake up with Twitter’s board of directors to buy the social network for $44 billion (about R$ 231 billion at this Friday’s quotation).

“Twitter has failed to fulfill its contractual obligations. For nearly two months, Musk has sought the data and information necessary to ‘make an independent assessment of the prevalence of false accounts or spam on the Twitter platform,'” said the letter closing the deal.

“Twitter failed or refused to provide this information. Sometimes Twitter ignored Musk’s requests, sometimes rejected them for reasons that seem unwarranted, and sometimes claimed to comply by providing Musk with incomplete or unusable information,” he continued. .

The agreement provides for a fine of US$ 1 billion (R$ 5.2 billion) in case of breach or if the case becomes a legal dispute.

“Twitter’s board is committed to closing the transaction at the price and terms agreed with Mr. Musk and plans to take legal action to enforce the merger agreement. We are confident that we will prevail in the Delaware Court of Chancery.” Taylor said in a tweet also shared by Twitter’s chief executive, Parag Agrawal.

Shares of the social network fell 5% late this Friday afternoon, on the New York Stock Exchange.

Controversy over fake accounts

The indentation had been in the works for some time.. On May 13, the richest man in the world even temporarily suspended the business, claiming that Twitter was unable to justify his requests to learn more about the social network’s abundance of spam accounts.

In June, he again threatened to withdraw from the purchase, for the same reason.

Twitter data indicates that fake profiles and those used for posting spam messages represent 5% of the network’s base of 229 million active users.

But Musk said he didn’t believe the company’s “lax testing methodologies” were adequate and wanted to conduct his own analysis. Therefore, he requested data from the social network.

According to the settlement statement, Musk’s first request to Twitter about the prevalence of fake or spam accounts on the platform was made on May 9.