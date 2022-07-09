EMILY CASE | Justice determines transfer within 24 hours to Specialized Hospital – ONDA POÇOS

The Court also determined this Thursday, 07, the transfer of 20-year-old Emily Gregorio Esteves to a hospital specializing in the care of burn victims. The decision is signed by judge Paulo Rubens Salomão Caputo.

Emily has been hospitalized at Hospital Santa Casa de Poços de Caldas for a week, after suffering burns on 70% of her body. The young woman had an accident while preparing her food during the coffee harvest. Since the day of his hospitalization, family and friends have mobilized through social media to get a place in a specialized hospital.

The Municipal Health Department, through the press office, announced this Thursday that it had already resorted to the Regional Health Department, Health Department of Belo Horizonte. The folder also reported that Secretary Carlos Mosconi tried to contact doctors at the João 23 Hospital, and that he was awaiting acceptance.

Councilors Diney Lenon, Lucas Arruda and Tiago Braz were wanted by the young woman’s family and with two more lawyers, they sought the Public Ministry. On Thursday night, the Justice determined that Emily be transferred within 24 hours to the Specialized Hospital in Belo Horizonte. If the court order is not complied with, the established penalty is R$500 per day, limited for the time being to the amount of R$50,000.

According to the advice of Santa Casa, this Thursday morning, the young woman is still at the Hospital in Poços de Caldas.

Already about the second young woman who suffered burns on her body last Saturday, 02, after an argument with her boyfriend. Santa Casa’s advisory informed that Mayara Alves da Silva Rojas, 24, remains hospitalized and there is no transfer forecast.

