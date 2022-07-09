Emirates aircraft travels 14 hours with hole in side – World

Abhishek Pratap 2 hours ago News Comments Off on Emirates aircraft travels 14 hours with hole in side – World 2 Views

An Airbus 380 plane from Emirates who had departed from Dubai, in the United Arab Emirates, to Brisbane, in Australia, flew for 14 hours with a hole in the side last Friday.

In images shared on social media, passengers revealed the size of the hole that, according to the airline, cited by CNN Travelhappened after a tire had burst.

After what happened, the Emirates released a statement explaining that the rupture did not affect “the fuselage or the structure of the aircraft”, hence the trip has not been altered.

“One of the aircraft’s 22 tires burst during flight, causing damage to a small aerodynamic fairing. [componente que tem a função de reduzir a resistência aerodinâmica]which is an external panel of the aircraft”, said the company.

According to Emirates, the plane landed safely in Australia and the crew arrived within the scheduled time.

The damage to the aircraft’s exterior has now been repaired.

About Abhishek Pratap

Food maven. Unapologetic travel fanatic. MCU's fan. Infuriatingly humble creator. Award-winning pop culture ninja.

Check Also

Márcio França gives up running for governor of SP and will support Haddad: ‘Fernando, you go, let’s go together’ | Elections 2022 in Sao Paulo

Márcio França (PSB) said this Friday (8) that he gave up being a candidate for …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved