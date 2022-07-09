Endometriosis: young man with the same disease as Anitta says he heard from other people that pain was ‘freshness’ | amapá

The menstrual period is a phase that usually causes a lot of pain for the female audience. But for those who live with endometriosis , they are part of the daily routine. The matter gained great repercussion after the singer Anitta revealed that she suffers from the disease and will undergo surgery. In Amapá, student Priscila Amanajás, 30, reports that for at least 12 years she has been facing an uphill battle with her health condition.

THE Endometriosis is a chronic inflammatory disease that affects 10% to 15% of women of reproductive age.. It happens when tissue from the inner lining of the uterus – which comes out during menstruation – starts to grow out of it.

In addition, the disease can also cause infertility, as well as Polycystic Ovary Syndrome (PCOS), whose symptoms were confused by the doctors who attended Priscila when she was still a teenager, as she also has the hormonal disorder.

“I started to feel pain when I was 18, 19, that is… for at least 12 years I have lived with it. I didn’t suspect because I didn’t knowI received some diagnoses from gynecologists saying that this was because of my condition of polycystic ovaries and myoma”, he said.

She remembers that 4 years ago she received the report that she had endometriosis and, in the same year, she even had a videolaparoscopy, a procedure indicated for the treatment of the deepest degree of the disease, but that also did not solve the problem of pain.

“I got the hormonal IUD, which increased my quality of life […] my biggest difficulty was the psychological side, which was very shaken. I felt unable to commit to anything, because I never knew when the pain would stop me from doing something. It destroyed my psychology… I had to undergo treatment”, recalled Priscila.

“I felt very strong pain, cramps and pain in my right leg, which hurt even more than the colic itself. Every week I had to go to the emergency room to take very strong medication to ease it, it was almost unbearable”, he explained.

At work, even with the diagnosis of the disease, Priscila says that she was discredited several times and that, because of this, she carries numerous traumas.

“They thought it was freshness not to work”, said the student.

Disabling menstrual cramps

pelvic pain

Pain during intercourse (at the time of intercourse or after)

Intestinal changes during menstrual period (diarrhoea, blood in stools, pain with bowel movements)

Urinary changes during menstrual period

Infertility

The treatment can improve the quality of life and even allow a woman who wants to have children to become pregnant. But a medical evaluation is necessary to identify the degree of the disease.

The gynecologist can prescribe the use of antibiotics or even refer the case for surgery, in more severe cases.

