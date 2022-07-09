ES provides vaccine for adolescents and health workers

Photo: Reproduction / Sesa





The Department of Health (Sesa) announced this Friday (08) that it provides, until September 30 this year, immunization against meningococcal meningitis C (conjugated) for unvaccinated adolescents aged 13 to 19 years and health workers.

According to the agency, availability occurs due to the epidemiological scenario. Until epidemiological week 26 (SE 26), 13 cases and five deaths from the disease were confirmed, representing a lethality of 38.46%.

Vaccination of these groups will allow access to meningococcal C vaccines, update the vaccination situation, improve coverage, and reduce the incidence of meningococcal disease, bacterial meningitis that causes infection of the membranes that cover the brain, considered the most serious of meningitis.

The protection of adolescents happens, especially, because this group is primarily responsible for maintaining the circulation of the disease in the community. In health workers, the recommendation is given considering the severity and lethality of the disease.

Who can get vaccinated

– Adolescents aged between 13 and 19 who have not received any immunization against meningococcal disease (meningococcal C or ACWY) can be vaccinated;

– Health workers, regardless of age;

– Pregnant women must present medical advice.

Immunizers are available in more than 700 vaccination rooms across the state.

Vaccine is expanded to men up to 45 years old with immunosuppression

Following the definition of the Ministry of Health published last Wednesday (06), the age group for vaccination against human papillomavirus (HPV4) in the immunosuppressed male population was expanded: men up to 45 years old, transplanted, cancer patients or living with HIV /aids can get vaccinated. The recommended regimen for immunocompromised patients is always three doses, regardless of age.

The expansion of the age group, according to the federal agency, follows the recommendations of scientific societies, since the impact of diseases associated with HPV in immunosuppressed people of both sexes is considerably greater than in the general population, both for condyloma and for lesions preneoplastic and virus-associated cancers.

Currently, the vaccine is available to girls aged 9 to 14 years; boys aged 11 to 14 years and immunosuppressed people (living with HIV/AIDS, solid organ or bone marrow transplants and cancer patients) aged 9 to 45 years for women, and is now available for men in these conditions from 9 to 45 years .