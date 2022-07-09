European giant prepares offer and can close with Cristiano Ronaldo at any time

Cristiano Ronaldo is getting further and further away from Manchester United. As the club prepares for the start of a new and great season, the number 7 continues on vacation, citing family problems amid his departure from the club. Even the ace of shirt 7 was cut from the English club’s pre-season, something that puts, once and for all, another end of his time at Old Trafford.

Cristiano Ronaldo returned to Manchester United last season, surrounded by expectations. The Premier League club paid around 23 million euros to get him out of Juventus at the time. A season later, after experiencing ups and downs and finishing the season as the club’s top scorer, the Portuguese is leaving, despite the contract in force until July 2023.

Faced with the decision of the Portuguese to look for a new club, Manchester United is open for business. The Old Trafford giant’s will was to remain with his great striker, but he will not get in any way with his great historical idol.

Chelsea prepare offer to have Cristiano Ronaldo

Chelsea could be Cristiano’s path this season. Talks with his agent have been going on for a few weeks and, according to ‘COPE’, an offer of 17 million euros will reach United from the Blues to count on Cristiano Ronaldo.

The value below is given by the high age of the ace. At 37 years of age, Cristiano sees his market increasingly falling apart on the old continent. In turn, apparently joining Chelsea is a good option.

Other interested parties, such as Bayern and PSG, run out.