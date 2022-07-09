European Rural Producers Mobilized: Agriculture Rises Against…

Photo: Kees Van De Veen/ANP/dpa/picture alliance

Farmer protests are exploding across Europe. For a few weeks, demonstrations have been registered and news has already arrived from Italy, France and the most recent, from the Netherlands. Last Monday (4), hundreds of Dutch farmers took to the streets, taking their tractors, and blocked supermarket distribution centers in several cities.

According to the portal EuroNews.Green and Reuters International, producers are demonstrating with the government’s plans that ask them to reduce the use of fertilizers on their properties, as well as on their herds. Justices in the Netherlands and Europe have already ordered the country to resolve the situation, as it is considered the largest emitter of substances such as ammonia and nitrogen oxide.

In the government’s analysis, emissions of such substances from livestock and more animals such as pigs need to be drastically reduced, while ranchers claim they are being unfairly punished and charged, and criticize the government’s approach to the tariff.

The matter also caught the attention of local fishermen, who joined the demonstrations by farmers and in some cities blocked access to ports and the flow of ferries for hours. Shrimp fishermen already say they could be affected by these changes in emission laws and already know that next year they will have to adjust their fishing permits, which could put them out of business if they are unable to fully adapt.

As José Luiz Tejon, a member of ABMRA &A (Brazilian Association of Rural Marketing and Agribusiness) and professor at the Agribusiness Center Fecap, at Audencia, explains, the farmers’ protest “against the exaggerations of putting all responsibility on their shoulders for the desired ideal of environment, as is the case now with what is happening in the Nordic countries” shows that the environment agenda is an agenda for the entire production chain and needs to be treated in this way.

“Since the beginning of everything, from science, from fertilizer mines, from where pre-agriculture, inputs, through agriculture and onwards, reaching transport, agro-industry, processing, supermarkets, the final consumer. is from the entire production chain. When this is placed in an exaggerated way on the backs of farmers, it is as if we were asking everyone to become ‘Supermen’ or ‘Wonder Woman’ in a short time. Many do not see how to succeed in the activity with a short-term responsibility of reducing positive aspects to the environment, but which is not exclusive to producers”, he analyzes.

>> Click HERE and watch the video of the demonstrations in the Netherlands

Some videos that were released on Twitter show that police could have shot at some producers who were on their tractors during the protests this Monday. Later, local police confirmed the shooting and also said that no one was injured. Also according to the European press, the protests continued even after the “warning” shots fired – and confirmed – by the local police, in addition to the arrest of several protesters.

The UK portal Express also carried, in one of its articles about the demonstration, a statement from the Dutch government saying: “The honest message is that not all farmers will stay in business. Those who do will have to produce differently. “.

The Netherlands is the second largest food exporter in the world and has a very active producing class. In an interview published on Twitter, a Dutch producer says that such measures “are part of a bigger plan”, and that the signs that this might not be a good path started to be given three years ago. “They need our land, not our nitrogen. 85% of our land is with farmers and they need that land,” he said.

Tejon also defends that the debate – and therefore the charges – be made in a more comprehensive way, involving all links in the production, distribution and supply chain, since the responsibility is not exclusive to the farmers.

“When we look at the production chain to analyze the life cycle, product, sustainability from cradle to cradle, a study I saw in Brazil revealed that agriculture, within the gate, accounts for about 20%, 25% of the impacts From 70% to 85% of the impacts are not on the farmers, they are along the entire complex, the value chain, which is very large. Therefore, these situations are placed under the responsibility of a link in the production chain – which, by the way, it is the least protected link, the most susceptible to a lot of uncertainties – this generates revolts and procedures like the most recent ones in the Netherlands”, adds the expert.

And it also reaffirms the need for conscience to be constantly, without responsibility being exclusively charged to a single class. “Common sense, agro-consciousness. That’s my thinking,” she says.

ITALY AND POLAND JOIN THE PROTESTS

This Friday (8), rural producers in Italy and Poland also started demonstrations in support of the movement that has been taking place in the Netherlands since last weekend, according to information gathered by the EuroWeekly News portal. “The protests registered in these countries began after the shutdowns in the Netherlands led to numerous supermarkets being out of stock,” reports the European website.

In a post on Twitter, where videos about farmers’ protests in Europe are going viral, you can read: “Italy: Farmers in the city of Bauern took to the streets and blocked roads in protest against living conditions and new laws environmental.

On another one reads: In Poland. A movement that is going global and producers from all over Europe are joining it.

Following: Producers passing through the center of Warsaw, Poland. We hope it’s just a warm-up.

With information from Reuters International, EuroNews.Green, Express, Deutsche Welle