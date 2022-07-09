Ex-BBB Jessi vents about haters; ‘tired, it’s hard’

It seems that things are very difficult for ex-BBB Jessi Alves, the young woman posted on her twitter with a long outburst about haters who have been suffering in their networks, even after 3 months of the end of confinement. In the publication, the ex-sister exposes some prints of comments she receives in her videos.

“Guys, I wanted to vent to you. Before the BBB I was anonymous, when I left the house I received a lot of affection and love but to this day I receive a lot of free hate on some networks. I’m tired, I’ve been doing therapy, meditation, I try not to care about these people, but it’s hard”, she says.

Advertising Could not load ad

Jessi continues in a comment: “The BBB has been over for 3 months, I’ve been working and I’m very happy with all the changes that have taken place, but it’s very difficult to see people attacking me with elitist and racist comments. There isn’t a video that I post that doesn’t come with people talking nonsense,” she concludes.

read more Guys, I wanted to vent to you. Before BBB I was anonymous, when I left the house I received a lot of affection and love but to this day I receive a lot of free hate on some networks. I’m tired, I’ve been doing therapy, meditation, I try not to care about these people, but it’s hard. — Jessi Alves (@a_jessilane) July 8, 2022