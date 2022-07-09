Ex-paquita reveals requirements to be Xuxa’s assistant

Ana Paula Almeida is launching Pituxita Doll: My Paquita Life, in which he tells about the backstage of Xou da Xuxa, in the 1980s, and the relationship with the attraction’s director, Marlene Mattos. The book lists the bans attributed to stage assistants on the Globo program.

“Not going to nightclubs, bars and parties, whether closed or not; not going out at night; not having a boyfriend or flirt; not kissing on the mouth (never); never go out unaccompanied by parents; always walk with your belly tucked in; attend etiquette classes”, says Ana Paula Almeida in her biography, about the demands to which the paquitas were subjected.

In an interview with the newspaper Extra, the author also revealed that Marlene Mattos was called a “general” for maintaining discipline in the attraction. Who eased the bar a little for the stage assistants was Xuxa herself, who came to be a confidant and protector of Ana Paula’s flirtation with Rafael Ilha, then a member of the group Polegar.

“Paquita’s life was glamorous, but our routine was like a soldier’s. We wore soldier clothes and had a routine that included dancing and singing lessons, and we had to have good grades in school, in addition to taking good care of our appearance.”

Today at 43, Ana Paula Almeida gained national fame at the age of 10, when she took on the role of the paquita Pituxita. Currently, she has over 118k followers on Instagram alone. In addition to the book launch, she talks daily about everyday moments, such as the recent loss of 25 kg.

Former paquito Xand Canhoni detonated Xuxa in an interview

A former paquito from Xuxa and now a missionary in Africa, Xand Canhoni spoke out against the Rainha dos Baixinhos in an interview released in early June. After joining the cast of Xou da Xuxa between 1982 and 1992, on Globo, he pursued a solo career and ended up turning to religion. He currently has 19 children in Niger, a country located in West Africa.

“I wanted to appear more than Xuxa. I thought that Marlene Mattos should invest more time in me, because I danced and sang more than Xuxa. I sang live, because she didn’t sing at all. Then, they made me use lip-synching on stage and that’s the end of it for someone who is a musician”, reported Xand Canhoni, in an interview with Quem magazine.

He also stated that Michael Sullivan, composer of many of Xuxa’s hits and also a music producer, wanted to make him “the greatest showman in the country”. This ambition made him pursue a solo career. “He was 17 years old and painted the invitation to work with Xuxa. I said ‘Work with children?’ but they said it was for singing and I thought about my solo career.”

Currently, Xand uses his knowledge of several languages ​​to teach children and youth in his mission in Niger. He sings in Spanish, German, French, Italian and Korean. Alongside his wife, the writer and designer Giovana, he raises 19 children and 14 grandchildren in the African country.