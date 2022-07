Disclosure of the Central Bank’s Focus report was published again this Friday, after the end of the civil servants’ strike | Photo: Marcello Casal Jr/Agência Brasil

Expectations for 2022 inflation are down, following the decision to reduce the Tax on the Circulation of Goods and Services (ICMS) for fuel, energy, transport and communications. According to the Central Bank’s Focus report, a survey that is released again after the end of the civil servants’ strike, it dropped from 8.89% in the first week of June to 7.96% in the first week of July. In the last survey that was published, in the last week of April, the projection was 7.89%.

Another expectation that advanced, due to the better-than-expected first half, was the growth of the economy. At the end of April, the Focus pointed to an expansion of 0.7%. Now it is at 1.51%. But there are already institutions signaling an evolution of more than 2% in gross domestic product (GDP).

At the same time, projections for interest rates at the end of the year rose. The midpoint (median) was at 13.25% in the last week of April and moved up to 13.75% in the last report. This signals a half-percentage point increase in the Selic rate at the next meeting, scheduled for early August.