‘Face and Courage’: Anita and Jonathan almost die when they meet | come around

Now it’s Jonathan (Guilherme Weber) who sees his ex-wife’s doppelganger in a samba circle and goes crazy. But a firefight breaks out at the scene and they almost get hit.
In ‘Cara e Coragem’, Anita (Taís Araujo) goes to a samba circle, spots Jonathan (Guilherme Weber) and becomes interested in him — Photo: TV Globo
Anita arrives at a sambinha with Dalva (Carol Portes), spots the scientist and gives her opinion:
“Today there are interesting people around here”
Jonathan, who until then did not notice the “presence of Anita”, continues having fun, but when he sees her the world stops.
In ‘Cara e Coragem’, Jonathan (Guilherme Weber) is shocked to see Anita (Taís Araujo) — Photo: TV Globo
The scientist catches his eye on Anita dancing, in the same way that he saw Clarice dancing samba when they first met.
Remember the scene when he tells Ítalo about his first meeting with Clarice
Italo questions Jonathan about his marriage to Clarice
The images of the two women merge in the researcher’s head, who is shocked.
In ‘Cara e Coragem’, the images of Anita and Clarice (Taís Araujo) are mixed in the head of Jonathan (Guilherme Weber) — Photo: TV Globo
Anita, interested, smiles at Jonathan, who returns the gesture.
“Friend, the cat I had my eye on is coming”, she says to Dalva.
However, when he approaches to talk to her, a robbery ensues.
Amid screams and gunfire, they flee each one to one side and lose sight of each other.
The scenes will air in this Saturday’s chapter, 9/7, of Cara e Coragem.
09 Jul
Saturday
Anita sees Jonathan and becomes interested in him. Andréa and Moa reconcile. Alfredo notices Pat upset when talking about Moa and Andréa. Lucas gets dumped trying to get close to Anita. Andréa reveals to Moa the relationship she had with Clarice and recalls how they met. Pat asks Moa to go to the dance company to see her class. Renan demands that Lou leave the dance company for as long as he is away. Ítalo makes an organizational chart about Clarice’s case. Jonathan testifies at the police station. Rico tells Ítalo that Danilo is a friend who lived abroad and that Clarice had recently met again.
