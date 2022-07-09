Falcão details plans for Glove de Pedreiro and requires studies

Iran Ferreira’s new agent, Luva de Pedreiro, Falcão told how he got closer to the internet phenomenon and what are the plans for the partnership with the boy from now on.

In an interview with the podcast ‘Flow Sport Club’, the King of futsal confirmed that Luva de Pedreiro had a completely different life before it hit the internet and that the influencer still doesn’t know how to read and write. The court star, however, will demand that Luva be literate.

“I don’t understand very well yet. [por que o Luva me procurou]. It’s something that makes me happy, it gives me a huge responsibility, because I was so calm, so peaceful (laughs). My point is to give him the study, he needs to study, this is non-negotiable. And a year from now, with lots, lots of money, he chooses the house he wants, wherever he wants [morar]”, Falcão said to ‘flow Sport Club’.

The Futsal King stressed more than once that education will be important for the boy to have a dimension of the number of followers, the money he collects on social networks and even to sign contracts.

“I had a meeting with the father, with the mother and with him, and I said: you have to study. You are 20 years old, you need to study”, pointed out Falcão. “We’re here to help him from now on. He’s a machine. He can’t read or write, but he’s very smart. He’ll know everything that’s going on. [quando for alfabetizado]. We demand that he learn to read and write.”

The eternal shirt 12 even cited the example of the contract with the ex-manager of Luva de Pedreiro, Allan de Jesus. According to information in the column of journalist Leo Dias, the young man would have to pay R$ 5.2 million to ‘ASJ Consultoria’, by Allan, in case of breach of the agreement.

Falcão said that the boy did not know about the fine, as he could not read the contract, but stated that he has a legal team taking care of the case so that Allan de Jesus has access to ‘his rights’. The ace also said that, if the contract is legitimized, he will help Iran to pay the amount.

“If the judge understands that the illiterate boy, who cannot read or write, was worth that contract and has to pay the fine, we will help him to manage to pay the fine”, said the former player. “We are not against him. [Allan de Jesus]he may have his rights, but the boy doesn’t want to work with him anymore.”

The other side

Since the 20th of June, the UOL Esporte tries to contact businessman Allan de Jesus, but gets no answers. Last Sunday, the businessman published an official note on his social networks criticizing Grupo Globo after an article about the case in Fantástico.