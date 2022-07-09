Falcão speaks out after Glova de Pedreiro receives a subpoena

Current businessman of Luva de Pedreiro, Falcão spoke in the early afternoon of this Saturday (9/7) about the court summons that the influencer received from Allan Jesus at the airport in Rio de Janeiro. In testimony, he said that the former businessman used the information he had about flight schedules to have the document delivered in a public place.

“Speak up, people! I wake up with the news of a court summons in Rio de Janeiro in front of everyone, the boy went to Morocco to fulfill an agenda that was made by the former businessmen, he worries all the time about fulfilling what was done for us too , but using this information from the flight, from the arrival in Rio for a court summons in front of everyone, embarrassing the boy is totally inexplicable but we can even understand the boy’s report about what he was going through psychologically. And he’s still going to report, he was even forbidden to speak on Fantástico and Record last week, but he’s going to talk, there’s no way, because the statements are really scary, but today we understand, right?”, he said.

Finally, the athlete left a message for Allan Jesus: “You have the lawyers’ contact, you have what you think is right, you go to court after it, you don’t have to put the boy anymore, embarrass him in front of everyone, use the psychological… Let the boy live”, he said.

Hours earlier, Glova de Pedreiro also used social media to lament what happened:

“Speak, my troop! Guys, I just arrived from Morocco tired, 10h of flight, looking forward to seeing my family and friends. When I arrive at the airport, full of people, a subpoena arrived, I was subpoenaed, for business purposes. I never expected this in my life no, I’m right (…) I don’t want anyone’s harm no (…) what did I do for the love of God to be subpoenaed? I want right. I’m sad as hell, people all looking at the bailiff saying that the guy was being subpoenaed. That’s how life is, let’s defend that we get there!”, he said.

trip to morocco

The young man landed last Wednesday (7/6) on the African continent in order to carry out an advertising campaign for the Pepsi soft drink brand. This work was agreed upon while he was still managed by Allan Jesus, former manager of the Bahian influencer. Iran continues to honor the commitments negotiated by Allan – all will be fulfilled by him while his total separation from ASJ continues to be negotiated.

Stay in!

To stay up to date with everything about the world of celebrities and entertainment, follow @leodias on Instagram.

Now we are also on Telegram! Click here and receive all the news and exclusive content first hand.