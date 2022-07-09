Falcão tells backstage of the deal with Glove de Pedreiro

Falcão, the King of futsal, became one of those responsible for the career of Iran Ferreira, known as Luva de Pedreiro, and since the end of June he has helped the boy in his life as an influencer. Like his partner, Marcelo Seiroz, aka Batata, the court ace said he received a ‘call for help’ from Luva.

In an interview with the podcast ‘Flow Sport Club’, Falcão gave details of the agreement with Luva de Pedreiro, spoke about the former manager, Allan de Jesus, and commented on the plans for the internet phenomenon. Shirt 12, for example, requires Iran to be literate.

“It was a cry for help from him, in April. I don’t know why me, ok? Luva came to me on April 22, I was in the United States. He said he was worried, afraid, with psychological pressure, he opened up . The next day, it decreased, he disappeared”, began Falcão.

“Then he made the posts and I understood what was happening, only I knew, he had told me. When he did the live kicking the bucket, I called him. I called, asked him to call his father, stay 1:15 with them on I said: ‘Do you want to get out of this situation?’. Then I called my partner, explained the situation and we prepared a plan to go there”, explained the King of futsal.

In the interview, Falcão pointed out that he was sought out by Luva and rejected that he had enticed the boy. The former player also said that the influencer made a point of warning Allan de Jesus, the former agent, that he no longer wanted to work with him. Only from then on, he would have supported the family to move to Recife.

The futsal ace also revealed that he set up a team to take care of Luva de Pedreiro’s career and that the influencer’s day-to-day goes through adjustments. “It’s a very big responsibility. We put together a team, which was a surprise, that’s why he’s been taking a while to post the videos. There’s a legal part and a series of things.”

Problems with the former manager

Falcão said that when he was approached by Luva de Pedreiro, he heard from the boy some complaints about his former businessman, Allan de Jesus. According to the former player, the influencer never got paid for monetization on YouTube.

“YouTube monetization never came to the boy, the boy said he won R$ 10 thousand as a gift from Luciano Huck and he [Allan de Jesus] took R$ 5 thousand. (…) We are here to help him from now on.”

He also gave details of the court injunction that prevented Globo and Record from showing some excerpts from the interview with Luva de Pedreiro. “The injunction prevented him from citing anything related to him [Allan de Jesus] and the termination agreement. The details of the contracts that the two had,” Falcão said, noting that there is a legal team working on the termination of the contract with the former agent.

Luva would have lied to Neymar about YouTube sign

According to Falcão, he realized that the influencer needed help after the contact they had in April. At the ‘flow Sport Club’, he cited the controversy surrounding YouTube’s silver plate, given to channels that reach 100,000 subscribers.

When Luva won the award (see below) on April 13, the name ‘ASJ Consultoria’ (Allan Jesus’ company to manage the boy’s career) on the object caught attention. According to the new manager, Luva lied to Neymar because of that.

“I think he passed it on to everyone [a foto], and had to lie to Neymar. ‘Po Falcon, he [Allan] made me lie to Neymar. I had to say that I won two plates’. And he was crying to me, who had to lie that there were two plates, one from the company and one from him”, revealed Falcão.

The other side

Since the 20th of June, the UOL Esporte tries to contact businessman Allan de Jesus, but gets no answers. Last Sunday, the businessman published an official note on his social networks criticizing Grupo Globo after an article about the case in Fantástico.