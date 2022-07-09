FAO food price index has been falling for three months | Agriculture

The food price index of the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) fell 2.3% in June, to 154.2 points, on a chain basis. It is the third consecutive month in decline, after reaching an all-time high for the indicator at 32 years old in March. Last month’s performance, explains the FAO in a statement issued on Friday morning, reflects “falls in international prices for vegetable oils, cereals and sugar, while prices for dairy products and meat increased”.

The FAO food index results in an average of five food price indices (meat, dairy products, cereals, vegetable oils and sugar) weighted by the average of the world export shares of each of the groups in the period 2014-2016. It has been carried out since 1990 by the FAO (Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations).

In the communication released this Friday, the UN agency reiterates that the reading of the data must be properly contextualized. On the one hand, the performance of June 2022 – with four months of war ravaging Ukraine – still represents an upward difference of 23.1% of the aggregate index compared to June 2021 – when the world was dealing with successive pandemic vacancies.







On the other hand, “the factors that raised prices at a global level are still present, such as high global demand, adverse weather conditions in some countries with weight [no fornecimento mundial de alimentos]high production and transport costs, and disruptions in the supply chain due to Covid-19, exacerbated by the uncertainties arising from the ongoing war in Ukraine”, explains Máximo Torero Cullen, FAO Chief Economist, quoted in the statement.

Hunger and malnutrition increase

A context that should increase food insecurity, which in the last two years has suffered an extraordinary worsening because of the pandemic. In this year’s edition of the “State of Food Security and Nutrition in the World (SOFI)” report, FAO estimates that “between 702 and 828 million people will be affected by hunger in 2021”.

“The number” of people in a situation of hunger “has increased by about 150 million since the outbreak of the covid-19 pandemic – another 103 million between 2019 and 2020 and another 46 million in 2021”.

In 2021, the report concludes, “about 2.3 billion people (29.3% of the world’s population) were in a situation of moderate or severe food insecurity”: “350 million more than before the covid-19 pandemic” . And “about 924 million people (11.7% of the world’s population) were severely food insecure, an increase of 207 million people in two years.”

Despite the expectation that “food security would begin to improve, hunger increased even further in 2021”, the report reads. “The increase in global hunger in 2021 reflects exacerbated inequalities” within each state and between nations, “due to an uneven pattern of economic recovery between countries and unrecovered losses of income among those most affected by the covid-19 pandemic”, explains.







Still far from taking stock of 2022, but already trying to predict the events of the first half of the year, namely the impacts of the war in Ukraine, the report projects, based on simulations, that “in the moderate shock scenario, the global number of undernourished people in 2022 would increase by 7.6 million”, a number that could reach “13.1 million people” in an estimate under the “most severe shock” hypothesis.

The analysis then predicts that “about 670 million people will be facing hunger in 2030”, eight years from now – which represents “8% of the world population, which is the same as in 2015”, when the 2030 Agenda was launched.

SOFI is a joint effort of FAO, the International Fund for Agricultural Development (IFAD), the World Health Organization (WHO), the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) and the World Food Program (WFP), and was released this Wednesday.