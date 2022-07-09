FAO food price index has been falling for three months | Agriculture

The food price index of the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) fell 2.3% in June, to 154.2 points, on a chain basis. It is the third consecutive month in decline, after reaching an all-time high for the indicator at 32 years old in March. Last month’s performance, explains the FAO in a statement issued on Friday morning, reflects “falls in international prices for vegetable oils, cereals and sugar, while prices for dairy products and meat increased”.

