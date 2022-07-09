Father of teen who killed seven on US Independence Day says he has no regrets about helping his son buy guns

The father of the 21-year-old who killed seven people and injured 46 others in an attack on people participating in an Independence Day parade (4/7), in Illinois (USA), said that doesn’t regret having helped him buy weapons.

Bob Crimo helped his son Robert Crimo III, who is a rapper, obtain the license he helped him buy the firearms he would use in the attack on Highland Park.

“I filled out the consent form to allow my son to go through the process that the Illinois State Police set up”Bob Crimo told ABC News. “They do background checks. Whatever that entails, I’m not sure. And you either pass or fail, and he passes.”he added, stressing that he was “shocked” by what happened.

The order was made just two months after Robert Threatened to ‘Kill Everyone’ Inside the Family’s Home in December 2019, which resulted in a police call.

Robert Crimo III disguised as a woman after the shooting in Illinois Photo: Reproduction / WGNTV

There will now be a criminal investigation into how the alleged shooter obtained his weapons, but his father said he has no regrets about helping him get permission, even after his threatening behavior:

“Do I regret that? No, not three years ago, signing a consent form to go through the process. That was it. If I had bought guns over the years and given them to him in my name, it would be a different story. he went through this whole process alone.”

Bob added that his son bought his firearms independently and did not give him the money to purchase the weapons. He further stated that did not see the child as a “threat” to other people.

Chairs and toys were hastily abandoned after attack during July 4 parade Photo: Youngrae Kim / AFP

In the interview, the shooter’s father also stated that he only learned about his son’s firearms collection when he showed off a Glock he had bought for his 21st birthday.

“Oh, looks nice”he told his son at the time.