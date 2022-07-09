Federal government changes FGTS debt renegotiation criteria – News

The Ministry of Labor and Social Security amended the resolution that deals with the renegotiation of debts in credit operations of the Severance Indemnity Fund (FGTS). The measure was published in the Official Gazette on Friday morning (8).

With the changes, the term for payment in installments of debts goes from 240 to 360 months, a period defined according to the debtor’s ability to pay and observing the guarantees offered.





The term for overdue debt also increased to 360 months. At the discretion of the operating agent, extensions of the grace period will be allowed, limited to December 31, 2026, provided that the agent has taken steps to novate its credits but the novation process has not been completed within the period. Novation consists of extinguishing an obligation by creating a new obligation in replacement.



FGTS Digital

A resolution, also published this Friday, approves resources destined to the Ministry of Labor and Social Security for the cost of the services necessary for the implementation, support and maintenance of the FGTS Digital system.





The amount will be BRL 27.3 million for this year and BRL 166.8 million for 2023. The Ministry of Labor will request the necessary resources each year to guarantee the continuity of service provision.

The federal government ensures the provision of digital services to workers, which include information about credits in the Fund, and to employers, which facilitate the fulfillment of obligations such as generating guides, installment debts, carrying out refund procedures and compensation and the free issuance of the FGTS Certificate of Regularity.