Federal Police arrest suspect of ordering the murder of Dom Phillips and Bruno Pereira in Amazonas

Known as Colombia, Rubens Villar Coelho was arrested at the police station in Tabatinga (AM) when he presented himself with false documents, which led to his arrest in flagrante delicto.

Reproduction/Personal File

The indigenist Bruno Araújo Pereira and the British journalist Dom Phillips disappeared on Sunday, 5, in Vale do Javari, in Amazonas



The suspect of being the main mastermind of the murder of the English journalist was arrested in the late afternoon of last Thursday, 7 Bishop Phillips and the indigenist Bruno Pereirainformed today the Federal police from Amazon to the website of Young pan. This is Peruvian Rubens Villar Coelho, known as Colombia, who was already being investigated for illegal fish trade, with the aim of laundering money from drug trafficking, produced in Colombia and Peru. He spontaneously presented himself at the police station in Tabatinga (AM) to clarify that he was not involved in the illegal fish trade. But he presented false documents, which is a crime, punishable by up to four years in prison. Colombia was arrested in flagrante delicto and transferred to the prison in Tabatinga (AM). In the deposition, he said he had nothing to do with the murder of Dom and Bruno. The PF delegate said this Friday, 8, at a press conference, that he continues to investigate the suspect’s involvement in the case.

The victims disappeared during an expedition, on June 5, in Atalaia do Norte, municipality of Vale do Javari, the second largest indigenous reserve, known for being the scene of violent crimes. This Friday, the 8th, the temporary arrests of Amarildo da Costa Oliveira, known as Pelado, expired; Jefferson da Silva Lima, the Pelado da Dinha; and Oseney da Costa Oliveira, the dos Santos. They must remain in prison, but now preventively.