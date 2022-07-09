Felipe Ximenes says goodbye to the CSA and even reports threats: “The system that remains ingrained in Brazilian football spoke louder” | csa

Football executive Felipe Ximenes left a farewell letter for CSA. This Friday, he even reported threats he received and preferred to end the 52-day period in Alagoas.

– Today I end my work at CSA. Once again, the system that insists on remaining ingrained in Brazilian football spoke louder.

– I apologize to the passionate, immense and beautiful blue fans for not having made it in less than 50 days, with the transfer window closed, with the resignation of a coach and the new arrival of another, reversing the results within field. For the few, but quite noisy people, disguised as fans and influencers, who, through social networks, disclose phone numbers of serious people, threaten, lie, attack and insult only for their own interest, privileged information and other interests, I ask that give tranquility so that the board and the cast can reverse this situation, for the good of CSA – wrote Ximenes, presented by the CSA on 17 May.

1 of 1 Felipe Ximenes arrived at CSA in May — Photo: Leonardo Freire/ge Felipe Ximenes arrived at CSA in May — Photo: Leonardo Freire/ge

Ximenes thanked the CSA board and wished coach Alberto Valentim, hired during his time at the head of football, luck.

– I am immensely grateful to President Omar Coêlho, one of the best people I’ve met in my entire life in the sport, and to the entire club’s board of directors, for their honesty with me. I thank the cast and staff of the club, who hugged me and treated me in the best possible way, from the first to the last day. I’m sure you will reverse this situation. I wish success to my dear friend Alberto Valentim, Marcão and Márcio.

Felipe Ximenes also saluted Raimundo Tavares, who takes over the club’s football after his departure.