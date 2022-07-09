Fernanda Lima shows the belly of a pregnant woman with twins on the beach

Presenter Fernanda Lima posed with Rodrigo Hilbert, on the beach, showing off a big belly

The presenter and actress Fernanda Lima won a beautiful tribute from her husband, on his social networks. Also actor and presenter Rodrigo Hilbert showed a photo of the couple who gave the talk in the web. They’ve been together for almost 20 years. Both were working as models when they met. The approach came through a friend who was their manager.

The courtship became public in 2002, but a few years later the relationship went through a crisis. So in 2005, they decided to separate. The lovebirds met again in the recordings of the soap opera “Pé na Jaca”, in which the two were part of the cast. Despite being in another relationship at the time, the actor reconnected with his ex-girlfriend and they got back together.

Fernanda Lima and Rodrigo Hilbert are still together to this day. They made the union official in 2020, on the actor’s birthday. The ceremony had very few guests and took place in a chapel, on the family farm. The place was even built by the groom himself!

Among those who closely followed the link were the couple’s three children. The presenters are parents of two boys and a little girl. Francisco and João are the eldest children of the couple. The boys are twins and are 13 years old. While the youngest of the family, Maria Manoela, is two years old.

In the nostalgic mood of Thursdays, Rodrigo Hilbert joined the “tbts” wave (Throwback Thursday). On the date, internet users take the opportunity to share photos and old records on social networks. The memories chosen by the heartthrob included the beloved with a beautiful pregnant belly. In the clicks, they pose side by side in a bedroom and on the beach.

“Pregnant! it’s #tbt, okay? Lol”, the famous joked. He added: “Guys, we are not pregnant, this photo is old”. Even explaining that the photos are not recent, fans were excited to see Fernanda Lima pregnant again! “If it were true, we wouldn’t think it’s bad, okay? Just to make it clear!”, guaranteed a follower. Another asked: “Is it a sign or a will?!”.

