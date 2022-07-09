Ferrari 250 GT Breadvan crashes in Le Mans Classic race

The $30 million Ferrari 250 GT Breadvan, launched in 1962, crashed into a retaining wall at the Le Mans Classic, a traditional French-based vintage car racing event. The historic and unique racing model then got another scar. While it wasn’t the first time he’s been injured, last weekend’s crash could be considered the worst of them all.

In the video above, posted on Twitter, you can see the Ferrari sliding backwards at high speed and hitting the walls of the track. The causes of the accident are not yet clear, but it can be assumed that the displaced tire wall at the bottom may have caused confusion for the driver, causing him to lose control when exiting the previous corner.

From the images, it can be seen that a good part of the right side of the car was impacted, apparently damaging the headlight, the fender, the wheel, the hood, the door, the bumper and others. Damage to the mechanical part of the car was most likely also caused.

These are much more severe circumstances than the last incident, in 2015, at Goodwood, England, when the Ferrari 250 GT Breadvan suffered collisions in a dispute on the track.

The history of the Ferrari 250 GT Breadvan

The Ferrari 250 Breadvan was ordered in the early 1960s for Giovanni Volpi, a renowned Formula 1 driver. The order was prompted after Ferrari refused to sell one of its latest and greatest models at the time to Giovanni.

With a lightweight, streamlined body and stylish shooting brake, the Breadvan model was produced exclusively to suit the pilot. His unique and unusual design quickly secured his place in vintage races such as the Le Mans Classic where he crashed last weekend.

The Le Mans Classic, held every two years, is a vintage sports car event that takes place on the Circuit de la Sarthe in France. Vintage racing pits historic Le Mans cars (or appropriate replacements) against each other so modern drivers can relive bygone eras of racing. On this occasion, the purpose is, in fact, to see who is faster. This competitiveness, therefore, ends up putting tens of millions of dollars at risk, as it did.

Check out the VRUM videos on the Youtube channel: tips, tests and releases