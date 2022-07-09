Fiat may assemble hybrids in Minas Gerais

Stellantis is concerned about not losing Fiat’s leading position in the domestic market, but not exactly with regard to competition, since its biggest rival is a shortage of semiconductors and parts.

In Betim, Stellantis’ nerve center in the region, the latest 10-day stop in production came with yet another alert for the automaker to move as soon as possible in locating suppliers.

In this case, not just chips, but technologies which the group now has to import and are at the mercy of gaps in delivery times, affecting production and sales in the country.

Antônio Filosa, CEO of Stellantis in the region, indicated that the path is the localization and nationalization of various components, especially those dealing with electrification, a path of no return for Fiat and the other brands present here.

Filosa said: “Most automakers import, we find them. This is our commitment to our business and people”.

With a higher level of technology components, hybrid cars are more dependent on the global chain at the moment and this is where Stellantis wants to change things.

In addition to betting on hybrids, the company focuses on ethanol, which has been a fuel widely used in the country for over 40 years.

Filosa explained: “The ethanol-powered vehicle emits almost the same level of carbon dioxide as an electric car. And it’s pretty cheap.”

Naturally, when talking about hybrids, as in the proposal to assemble them in Betim, the image of something like the Corolla presents itself, but the expected step is even the micro-hybrid or MHEV.

Stellantis has two different systems, one from Fiat with 12V and the other from Peugeot with 48V. In one example, the above Fiat Tipo Cross station wagon has the second device.

Much simpler than a complex PHEV system like the Jeep Compass, the MHEV is easier to install and requires fewer components, using a much smaller lithium battery.

So, if we expect hybrid cars with a flex engine – the logical option in relation to just ethanol – from Stellantis, they should start with this technology.

In the country, the manufacturers of this technology have been present for decades, but with other systems, facilitating the nationalization or regionalization of these components.

[Fonte: Diário do Comércio]