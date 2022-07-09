Find out what endometriosis is, a disease that will keep Anitta from the stage – It’s Good!

The singer announced that she will take a break to take care of her health, after years of pain without knowing the diagnosis

Outburst published by the singer on her social networks. (Photo: Playback/Twitter)

Singer Anitta used her social media on Thursday night (7) to vent about late diagnosis of endometriosis. Now, she will have to stay more than a month away from the stage because of the surgery she will undergo. “Nine years of this soap opera and I’ve tried everything all kinds of doctors have said. No article, article, website, etc… considers recurrent cystitis as a possible symptom of endometriosis”, the singer explained.

Even without a date set, the star says that she is already taking care of all the details to perform the surgery. According to a report, she has been suffering from the symptoms for nine years, and recalls an interview in which she went so far as to say that she “suffered from terrible honeymoon cystitis”. “The pain is so bad that you want to do everything to make it go away. So obviously in my 9 years of struggle I’ve been through people telling me the same things… and nothing to solve it”, she vented.

The right diagnosis came after the singer accompanied her father to a medical appointment, where after complaining of pain, she underwent an MRI. The singer explains that the next day she was referred to a specialist to start treatment.

In her outburst, the singer also warns of the lack of information about the disease and asks women to seek a diagnosis. “Search for serious articles on Google (it’s still a :kind of” new subject so there’s not tannnnnnta information) but a specialist doctor will be able to help you. In the meantime I’m here counting the days for my surgery. .

Image shows sites of lesions caused by the disease.

Gynecology and obstetrics doctor, Tamires Richards de Andrade, explains that the disease happens when endometrial cells are outside the uterine cavity. The main symptoms are severe colic, which tends to get worse over time, and pain during or after sexual intercourse. “Usually it’s a very intense pain that can persist for a few hours”, he explains. The disease can affect the ovaries and fallopian tubes, which can impair the chances of getting pregnant. In more severe cases, it can cause infertility.

The doctor points out that the diagnosis is more frequent after the age of 30, but it can happen throughout a woman’s reproductive period. “About 8% of cases occur in adolescence”, she points out. She explains that the first step towards diagnosis is to pay attention to the symptoms, and to understand that feeling extreme pain is not normal.

Tamires explains that there is no primary prevention to avoid endometriosis, and that all women are subject to developing the problem. According to the doctor, the intervention is performed by videolaparoscopy, a surgical procedure that removes all foci of the disease from the abdominal cavity.

Another way to control symptoms is through hormonal treatment, where menstrual cycles are blocked to prevent new lesions from appearing, or to prevent them from spreading.

“Healthy habits, physical activity practices are related to the improvement of the condition. An anti-inflammatory diet, which avoids industrialized and ultra-processed foods, chooses fruits, vegetables and fresh foods, all this helps”, he explains.

But the follow-up is for life. “There is no cure, but there is control, and you need to follow up and maintain good habits”, he concludes.