First Brazilian in the NBA, Rolando recalls his career and bullying at the time: “I used to live hiding” | pr

Rolando Ferreira Junior was the first Brazilian to play in the NBA. At 2.14 meters tall, he excelled in basketball throughout his career, but the way there was one of shame and bullying for his stature.

Curitibano, he found sport as a refuge in his teens. Rolando started to frequent the club Military Circlein the center of the capital, and saw the open court at the location as the ideal place.

Coach Francisco Alexandre Faigle, known as Chicão, supervised him for two and a half years, between 1978 and 1980. It was he who discovered Rolando’s talent.

It was where I felt accepted, it brings me great memories. I was a boy who lived hiding, ashamed of my height. I have Chicão as a second father, I look up to him a lot. — Rolando, to the PRC

At the age of 16, Rolando joined the Esporte Clube Sírio team, in São Paulo, and began to be called up to the youth team. Three years later, he was already part of the main Brazilian team.

The athlete won the gold medal with the selection at the 1987 Indianapolis Pan American Games., against the United States. The following year, he was recruited by the University of Houston and defended the institution’s team in 1988.

– It was impossible to be a Pan-American champion. We couldn’t believe we’d beat them playing at home, he commented.

With success on the court, the center was drafted by the Portland Trail Blazers, a team that played for one season.

Rolando thus became the first Brazilian to play in the NBA.

Rolando returned to Brazil in 1990 and played for Monte Líbano, Corinthians de Santa Cruz do Sul, Clube Guarulhos, Banco Bandeirantes and ended his career at Clube Pinheiros.

In all, there were 22 years of career and 14 of selection. The native of Paraná participated in the Seoul and Barcelona Olympics, in addition to the Pan American Games in Indianapolis, Havana and Mar Del Plata and three world games.

Currently, Rolando is coordinator of the Physical Education course at Universidade Tuiuti do Paraná (UTP) and technical coordinator of the Coritiba Monsters team.

