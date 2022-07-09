Flamengo advances in negotiation for Wallace and is optimistic about the steering wheel

After presenting Everton Cebolinha and directing the hiring of Arturo Vidal, Flamengo is looking forward to closing the purchase of midfielder Wallace, from Udinese. As I knew the GOALnegotiations have advanced in recent hours and the red-black board is confident of a positive outcome.

On Flamengo’s radar for at least two seasons, the 27-year-old midfielder joined the Udinese squad last week to kick off the European pre-season. From the beginning of the conversations, first brought by GE, the Italian club made it clear that any conversation would only begin with a proposal for a permanent exit.

With the departure of Willian Arão, who leaves Rubro-Negro towards Fenerbahçe, from Turkey, for 3 million euros, Flamengo leaves the arrival of Wallace as a substitute. The board’s plan is to offer Dorival Júnior a quick replacement.

In addition to Wallace, Flamengo is still trying to hire Wendel and waits for Zenit to play in the final of the Russian Supercup, which takes place this Saturday (09), to try to advance in negotiations with the Russians. The idea of ​​the red-black board is to have the steering wheel for free, using the FIFA clause that allows the suspension of the player’s contract.

Wendel believes he can get the release and does not intend to leave without Zenit’s consent, even though he has the possibility of unilaterally suspending his contract. The player appreciates the good relationship he has with the Russians and the contract that runs until June 2025.