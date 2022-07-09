Flamengo dreams of a stadium on Federal Government land, in Gasómetro – 07/09/2022

Controversial topic at the club, until recently, Flamengo’s dream of building its own stadium became unanimous in Gávea, after the Justice forced the consortium that manages Maracanã (formed by the duo Fla-Flu) to host Vasco x Sport, for Série B, the day after Fluminense x Corinthians, for Série A, and two days after Flamengo x Tolima, for Libertadores.

Several options are being studied (Parque Olímpico, Deodoro and the area of ​​the old Terra Encantada), but the main object of desire of Rodolfo Landim and his peers is a Federal Government land, in Gasómetro – exceptional location in terms of access, with train , subway, Avenida Brasil and the tunnels that connect Zona Sul to downtown. The city government of Rio tried to buy this area from the Union, but the matter ended up being forgotten.

In three years of concession, Flamengo and Fluminense spent R$ 90 million with the Maracanã – just the monthly maintenance costs R$ 2 million. With the stadium practically abandoned since the end of the Olympics, in 2016 (the former concessionaire, led by Odebrecht, stopped investing in it), numerous renovations were necessary, totaling R$ 18 million so far.

Some examples: R$ 1 million spent only on the electrical part; R$ 1.5 million in maintenance of coverage; R$ 4 million in the lawn; R$ 8.4 million (to date) from the grant to the State (which was never paid by the previous consortium); R$ 3.6 million in sets of Dutch lamps to supply the absence of sunlight in certain areas of the lawn and so on. Improvements were also made in IT systems, CCTV (Closed Circuit TV), automation, reuse of rainwater, reactivation of the solar system (abandoned since Rio-2016) etc.

Thanks to the sales of its properties (boxes, sponsors, concession of bars and restaurants, events, etc.), the “Maracanã operation” (even with a year and a half without an audience, due to the pandemic) still pays for itself, with a small surplus, which is reinvested in the stadium. Box office receipts and static advertising do not go into this account, going directly into the club’s coffers.

What drives Flamengo to start building its own arena is, in fact, the certainty that interventions like the one that happened now will be inevitable in the future. As a public good, even when auctioned, Maracanã will remain at the mercy of all sorts of political interests.

An example of this has just happened with Mineirão, which is under contract with Consórcio Minas Arena until 2032 and has just been “offered” by the Governor of Minas, Romeu Zema, to Ronaldo Fenômeno, like the current owner of Cruzeiro SAF, revealed in a conversation with Tino Marcos, during the celebration of the 20th anniversary of the fifth championship, promoted by CBF.

Flamengo is doing very well to start building its stadium, as practically all its main confreres already have (from São Paulo, Rio Grande do Sul, Bahia, Paraná, etc.) And I think it should dream big, with a sports plaza for at least 80,000 spectators. Let the Maracanã remain for the politicians and become the Coliseum in Rio.