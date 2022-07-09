Flamengo sells Willian Arão to Fenerbahce for BRL 16 million

The negotiation was not simple, but Willian Arão is leaving for Fenerbahce, from Turkey. Flamengo lined up the last details and agreed the sale for 3 million euros (about R$ 16 million). Shirt 5 says goodbye to his teammates at CT tomorrow (09) and travels to Turkey.

The impasse regarding the release was resolved early this evening (08) and the player leaves the club in the next few days. Flamengo’s desire was to count on the player on Sunday against Corinthians, however, the carioca club relented.

The amount will be paid in three installments: one now, the other in November and the last one in October 2023. Arão will sign a contract for three years and will be coached again by Jorge Jesus, the main enthusiast of his hiring.

The reason for the rush is the registration deadline for the Champions League that ends on the 14th. In addition, Fenerbahce expects the midfielder as soon as possible to carry out training with the team already focused on the game against Dynamo Kiev on the 20th. and July 27th.

victorious passage

Willian Arão is one of the oldest players in the squad. Introduced in January 2016, the midfielder won one Libertadores, two Campeonato Brasileiros, two Supercopas do Brasil, one Recopa Sudamericana and four Campeonato Carioca.

A key piece since he arrived, shirt 5 consolidated himself in 2019 under the command of Jesus and lived the best moment with the Flamengo shirt. In 2020, under the command of Rogério Ceni, Arão was essential in the Brazilian title, when he acted improvised in the defense.

In all, the player played 377 games, scored 35 goals and won 10 titles.