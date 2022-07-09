Flamengo sells Willian Arão to Jorge Jesus’ Fenerbahçe | Flamengo

Player with more time at home within the current Flamengo, Willian Arão will change clubs next week. After the final round of negotiations, Jorge Jesus’ Fenerbahçe agreed to buy the 30-year-old midfielder this Friday.

The sale will yield three million euros to Flamengo, around R$16 million. Payment will be made in three installments, one in the act, the second in November and the last in October 2023.

Arão is expected to play his last game for Flamengo on Sunday, against Corinthians, the club where he turned professional. The schedule is to perform, say goodbye to his companions and travel to Istanbul on the same day.

The Turks rushed to resolve everything this Friday so that the midfielder regularizes his situation in Turkey, already focusing on participating in the Champions League. Jorge Jesus’ team faces Dynamo Kiev in the pre-Champions on the 20th and 27th of July, but the deadline for registration closes next Thursday, the 14th.

Willian Arão arrived at Flamengo in January 2016. He won the Libertadores, two Brazilians, two Brazilian Supercups, one South American Recopa and four state championships.

From 2019, the club’s magical year, Arão became a key player with Jorge Jesus, who will meet him again at Fenerbahçe. After the Portuguese’s departure, he continued as the absolute starter and also did well when he was improvised in the defense by Rogério Ceni and later by Paulo Sousa.

With the red-black shirt, he played 377 games, scored 35 goals and won 10 titles. He is one of the most successful players with the Flamengo shirt.

