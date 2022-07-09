Flora informs that Lara and Irene are dead for a barbaric crime and Gonçalo has a massive attack

In The favorite, Flora (Patricia Pillar) will arm so that Goncalo (Mauro Mendonca) die with a terrible fright. In the next chapters, the viper will lie, make the businessman discover that Lara (Mariana Ximenes) and Irene (Glória Menezes) are dead and he will freak out at the news.

In scenes that are yet to be aired, Gonçalo will enter the ranch looking for Irene and Lara and will come across a trail of blood on the floor. Sensing the worst, the entrepreneur will despair and begin to feel the first pangs in his heart.

Soon after, he will follow the trail that will lead him to his own room. Once there, the scenery is chilling. The furniture and objects will be overturned, which will give an understanding that there was a struggle in the place. And the trickle of blood will continue to the closet, where Gonçalo goes, calling for Irene. At that moment, he will feel a violent sting in his chest and he will fall to his knees.

At that moment, Flora will appear to massacre him: “Are you looking for them? Want to know where they are? I hid!”, he will say, that on top of that, he will stand in front of the businessman to prevent him from reaching the lockers. Gonçalo will try to drag himself to the closet, but his strength will run out and he will have a massive heart attack.