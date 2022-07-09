Fluminense vs Ceará: Probable lineups, refereeing, embezzlement and more

The day of Fred’s farewell arrived. This Saturday, the striker and tricolor idol will be available for the last time, when Fluminense will host Ceará, at 7 pm, at Maracanã, for the 16th round of the Brazilian Championship. With 24 points, Flu is in sixth place in the competition. The Ceará team has 18 and appears in 15th. The leader is Palmeiras, with 29.

At Fluminense, coach Fernando Diniz should make just one change in relation to the team that beat Corinthians last Saturday. Back after serving suspension, Nonato resumes his place in midfield (Martinelli was his substitute in the last match). Party owner Fred starts the game on the bench.

In Ceará, coach Marquinhos Santos will not have the suspended Richardson in midfield. The tendency is for a trio of midfielders to enter.

Check out all the information for this Saturday’s game:

FLUMINENSE X CEARÁ

Place: Maracana, Rio de Janeiro (RJ)

Date/time: 07/09/2022, at 19:00 (Brasília time)

Arbitration: Luiz Flavio de Oliveira (FIFA-SP), assisted by Miguel Cataneo Ribeiro da Costa (SP) and Evandro de Melo Lima (SP)

Streaming: Premiere

Fluminense: Fábio, Samuel Xavier, Nino, Manoel and Caio Paulista; André, Nonato and Goose; Matheus Martins, Jhon Arias and Germán Cano. Technician: Fernando Diniz.

Embezzlement: Luan Freitas and David Braz, injured

hanging: David Braz, Yago and Manoel

Ceará: João Ricardo, Nino Paraíba, Luiz Otávio, Messias and Victor Luís; Rodrigo Lindoso, Richard Coelho and Fernando Sobral; Lima, Mendoza and Vina. Technician: Marquinhos Santos.

Embezzlement: Eric, injured; Richardson, suspended

hanging: Lucas Ribeiro, Zé Roberto, Cléber, Nino Paraíba and Iury Castilho.