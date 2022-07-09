Fluminense vs Ceará: see where to watch, lineups, embezzlement and arbitration | football

Fluminense and Ceará face each other this Saturday, at 19:00 (Brasilia time), at Maracanã, in a game valid for the 16th round of the Brazilian Championship. The confrontation will be followed in real time by the ge, with exclusive videos – CLICK HERE TO FOLLOW. The match marks Fred’s goodbye to football.

Fluminense arrives for the duel full of expectations for Fred’s last game in football. With all tickets sold, the match has the promise of a full house and many tributes to the tricolor idol. But the team is also excited about what they’ve been doing on the field. With a sequence of four victories, Fluminense arrives packed and looking to keep the focus on the match, despite the party atmosphere. In the sixth position of the table, with 24 points, the team seeks another triumph to try to enter the G-4 of the Brasileirão.

+ Want to turn your football knowledge into cash prizes at each round of the Brasileirão? Access Cartola Express!

Ceará wants to add water to Fluminense’s draft beer with Fred’s farewell. Packed after capital classification for the quarterfinals of the Sudamericana, Alvinegro wants to win in Serie A to distance themselves even further in the Z-4. With 18 points, Vovô is 15th and is just a dot from Goiás, first in the sticking zone.

Retrospect: the teams have already faced each other on 31 occasions, with 14 victories for Fluminense, eight for Ceará and nine draws.

+ Let’s go Brazilian! The biggest offer of games for a price that gives game. Subscribe to Premiere!

Streaming : Premiere broadcasts live throughout Brazil with narration by Luiz Carlos Jr and comments by Ledio Carmona, Roger Flores and PC Oliveira at Central do Apito.

: Premiere broadcasts live throughout Brazil with narration by Luiz Carlos Jr and comments by Ledio Carmona, Roger Flores and PC Oliveira at Central do Apito. Real time: ge accompanies with exclusive videos. Click here to follow along.

Fluminense – coach: Fernando Diniz

Despite all the expectations on account of Fred’s farewell, Fluminense’s coach Fernando Diniz should have just one new thing on the team – and it’s not shirt 9. After serving suspension in the match against Corinthians, Nonato should return to the team in this match. Saturday.

Possible lineup: Fábio, Samuel Xavier, Nino, Manoel and Caio Paulista; André, Nonato and Goose; Matheus Martins, Arias and Cano.

who is out : Luan Freitas (right knee), Alan (not yet settled), David Braz (right thigh pain)

: Luan Freitas (right knee), Alan (not yet settled), David Braz (right thigh pain) hanging: David Braz, Yago and Manoel.

Ceará – coach: Marquinhos Santos

Marquinhos Santos will not have Richardson, suspended, but will have the return of Vina and Mendoza, who returned in the Sudamericana. He should even go back to using the three-wheeler scheme, for the game away from home. With an eye still on the Clássico-King of the Copa do Brasil, it is possible that the coach will spare some player.

Possible lineup: João Ricardo, Nino Paraíba, Luiz Otávio, Messias, Victor Luís; Rodrigo Lindoso, Richard Coelho, Fernando Sobral; Lima, Mendoza and Vina.

hanging: Lucas Ribeiro, Zé Roberto, Cléber, Nino Paraíba, Iury Castilho.

Lucas Ribeiro, Zé Roberto, Cléber, Nino Paraíba, Iury Castilho. Who is out: Richardson serves suspension. Erick is still recovering from collarbone surgery.

Referee: Luiz Flavio de Oliveira (Fifa) (SP)

Luiz Flavio de Oliveira (Fifa) (SP) Assistant 1: Miguel Cataneo Ribeiro da Costa (SP)

Miguel Cataneo Ribeiro da Costa (SP) Assistant 2: Evandro de Melo Lima (SP)

Evandro de Melo Lima (SP) VAR: Thiago Duarte Peixoto (SP)