Former Globo, Chico Pinheiro participates in Lula’s act with MST shirt

Former presenter of TV Globo, journalist Chico Pinheiro was present at the act of former president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) held this Thursday (7) at Cinelândia, in Rio de Janeiro. He appeared in images on social media wearing a shirt from the Landless Rural Workers Movement (MST) and alongside Lula’s wife, Rosângela da Silva, Janja.

In April, Chico Pinheiro left Globo after 32 years in the channel. He became famous as the presenter of “Bom dia Brasil” and left the station in agreement with the direction.

Despite being born in Santa Maria da Boca do Monte, in Rio Grande do Sul, Chico Pinheiro was raised in Minas Gerais. Therefore, he has always nurtured a relationship with the State, including being a folkloric supporter of Atlético.

At the end of last month, Chico Pinheiro told, in an interview with the portal “UOL”, the episode of an audio leak in which he praised Lula and how it had an impact on the company at the time. In the conversation, which was leaked in 2018, he commented on the PT’s arrest.

“They performed the fetish. Their fetish was Lula in jail. It wasn’t done the way they wanted, but Lula was. And now? What are they going to do now? How is it? What’s the next step? be calm and wise, divine inspiration to keep quiet. The right is crazy. The coxinhas are lost”, he said at the time.

According to him, the intention at the time was to encourage members of a group that were leftist and were suffering from the situation. “Then they leaked, one group passed to another. I think it’s absurd that the thing leaks”, he said.

At the time, according to him, there was no punishment from Globo’s management, but a word of support from Ali Kamel, director of journalism. “He opened the door, extended his hand and said: ‘They did a hell of a trick on you’. And added that I was naive to make the comment in a WhatsApp group,'” he summarized.