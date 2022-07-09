France nationalizes SP election by announcing support for Haddad

The former governor of São Paulo Márcio França (PSB) confirmed this Friday (8.Jul.2022) that he gave up running for the state government and announced support for Fernando Haddad (PT) for the position. He, however, did not confirm whether he will run for the Senate seat on the PT ticket, as expected.

Although he was not explicit, the pessebist stated in videos released this afternoon that he would be with Haddad and called on his supporters to “Participate in Government”.

According to allies, França hopes to have his name announced to join the PT ticket by former president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) this Saturday (9.Jul.2022). The two will participate in an act in Diadema (SP). Haddad and the pre-candidate for Lula’s vice president in the presidential race, Geraldo Alckmin (PSB), will also be there.

The former governor released 3 videos this afternoon. One was sent to supporters with the announcement and a thank you for the help he had during the pre-campaign, another was sent to PSB pre-candidates for the Legislative, and the last was published on their social networks.

Watch the video (1min25s) sent to supporters:

In the video to supporters, França asked PSB pre-candidates to support Haddad and continue in the race. like the Power 360 showed, the party was afraid of a stampede with the withdrawal of the dispute for the state government.

“I asked you to leave candidates for state and federal deputy and to accompany us in our party and you answered our call. […] I know that for many of you it is difficult to understand why it has to do with me and not with other candidates. But we made that commitment.”said.

França also explained that he gave up because the PSB’s priority is to elect federal deputies. The more congressmen, the greater the value of the party fund.

Watch the video (2m39sec) sent to coreligionists:

In the other, published on social networks, he highlighted the critical economic moment the country is going through, especially in relation to the increase in hunger. “In my 40 years of public life, I have never seen Brazil in such a serious situation. Poverty is growing and is already knocking on the door of most families”said.

Watch the video (2min21s):

In the 3 videos, França highlighted the need to elect Haddad in São Paulo and former president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) and vice president, Geraldo Alckmin (PSB), to the Presidency of the Republic as a way to restore democracy in the country.

“By helping São Paulo, we help Brazil. Long ago, we did what no one imagined. We joined Geraldo Alckmin with Lula. And you all followed that. It seemed impossible”said in the piece sent to coreligionists.

“With Lula and Geraldo Alckmin, we will be able to build a true democratic center from São Paulo”stated in the other video.

França also declared that he decided to give up his candidacy for the government of São Paulo based on recent polls of voting intentions. Since the beginning of 2022, he has argued that whoever is best positioned should be the candidate from the left field.

“Now it’s time for a decision. We had promised that whoever took the lead in the polls would carry our legacy forward. And the one who is at the forefront today and has that right is Fernando Haddad”said.

According to the latest Genial/Quaest poll, carried out from July 1st to 4th, 2022, Haddad has 29% of voting intentions in the 1st round and France has 18%. In this scenario, the former Minister of Infrastructure, Tarcísio de Freitas (Republicans) gets 12% of the voting intentions. The current head of the state Executive, Rodrigo Garcia (PSDB), has 8%.

The survey heard 1,640 voters in the State of São Paulo from July 1 to 4, 2022 and is registered with the TSE under the numbers SP-05318/2022 and BR-03964/2022. The margin of error is plus or minus 2.4 percentage points at a 95% confidence interval. The survey cost R$ 141,300.00 and was paid for by Banco Genial.

Lula will meet at the end of the morning of this Saturday (9.Jul.2022), for the 1st time, Haddad and France. Although he has not made it official that he will run for the Senate, his name is taken for granted on the PT ticket. It will be a kind of launch of the alliance, which is still incomplete, as it remains to be defined who will be the name for vice governor.

Parts of the PT defend that the vacancy be offered to Psol, which threatens to launch a candidate for senator to compete with France.

Haddad’s surroundings prefer a name closer to the center of the political spectrum to expand support for PT in society. Conversations should intensify from now on.

This Saturday’s event will mark the end of the main dispute for space in the alliance between PT and PSB. Parties want to have unified candidacies wherever possible. São Paulo is the largest state, with 34.7 million voters.

In addition to the 3, Alckmin will also participate in the act. He participated in the alliance articulation, led by Lula.

Now united with France, Haddad will have Alckmin’s reinforcement in his campaign. The former governor is a well-known figure in the interior of the state, where the PT has difficulty attracting voters.

If both Haddad and Márcio França ran for the Bandeirantes Palace, Alckmin would have to campaign for France, his co-religionist.

In recent days, the leadership of the PSB in São Paulo has dedicated itself to communicating France’s departure from the race to the pre-candidates for state and federal deputy.

as showed the Power 360, the party was concerned that many would give up. The effect, however, would have been smaller than expected.

In addition to being important for São Paulo policy, the agreement between Haddad and France should have consequences at the national level.

It will be easier for Lula to campaign in the largest state in the Federation with a unified platform. A good result in São Paulo is essential for any presidential candidate.

the last search PowerDate, released on July 6, shows PT with 44% of voting intentions for President of the Republic in the 1st round. The current incumbent, Jair Bolsonaro (PL), has 36%.

The agreement could also influence the discussions between PT and PSB in other states. Pessebistas are demanding PT support from their affiliates elsewhere.

The argument is that the party has given up a competitive gubernatorial candidacy in the main state and should be rewarded for doing so.

The 1st deployment outside the territory of São Paulo should be in Espírito Santo. The PT will likely withdraw Fabiano Contarato’s pre-candidacy for the state government to support the re-election of the current governor, Renato Casagrande (PSB).