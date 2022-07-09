Fred’s Last Game, or a Goal Specialist’s Farewell – Kelen Cristina

Fred receives a thank you banner from a Fluminense fan (photo: MARCELO GONÇALVES / FLUMINENSE) You could say that Fred is an old-fashioned center forward. That legitimate number 9 shirt never tried to invent fashion. Knowing that his place is in the area, he doesn’t leave. He makes every centimeter of that space count, that’s how he became a goal-man. Specialist in swinging the nets, knowledgeable in the art of finding gaps in opposing defenses. I don’t know if you, reader, noticed the verbs in the first lines of this column in the present tense. Fred is. Only this Saturday, when he leaves the field in the game between Fluminense and Ceará, at Maracanã, he will be able to see his career as a thing of the past. We’ll be able to say that Fred went. And when he goes, he will leave good memories in many people.

Anyone who has followed Fred over these nearly 20 years can see that he has changed little. He’s practically the same face since he was discovered by Brazil when he scored the fastest goal in football, in the Copa São Paulo de Futebol Júnior 2003: then an América player, he kicked the ball from midfield, right at the end of the game, and , against Vila Nova-GO, the move that would take him out of anonymity. That historic 3.17 seconds, at the Ítalo Mário Limongi Stadium, in Indaiatuba, changed the attacker’s life.

That day, everyone met Fred with the wide smile, the good talker. None of that has changed, nor has the sparkle in his eyes with football, a strong legacy of his father, Juarez, who followed his son’s every step closely. In the journalistic analysis, the striker is also a great character: intelligent, outgoing and resourceful, he has always yielded good interviews. Vain, as befits Virgos, he also tends to let his emotional side slip.

Despite being revealed by Coelho, he created a strong bond with Cruzeiro, where he had two spells. In the first, arguably better, between 2004 and 2005, he made his name on national soil and stamped his passport to Europe, to defend Lyon. On his return to Brazil, to play for Fluminense – where he would become, for many (including the current coach, Fernando Diniz), the club’s biggest idol –, he established a virtual and personal agreement: he would not celebrate goals against Raposa.

He kept the “promise” wherever the game was played: at Maracanã, Engenhão, Mineirão. He didn’t shy away from his goal as a goalscorer. Facing the celestial goal, he did his job and scored the goals. But as soon as the ball touched the back of the Cruzeiro net, he withdrew, in a gesture of respect for the former club. He believed that, in this way, he would be fine with the tricolor crowd and not feed the wrath that idolized him.

In 2016, when he wore the Atlético shirt, many asked themselves: “What now?”. There was even a certain suspense, worthy of the final chapter of a novel. That Fred would score a goal at Cruzeiro, for Galo, was very likely, after all, he should follow his mission. But how would you react? Would you have the courage to hurt the heavenly heart?

On June 12 of that year, the mystery ended. Precisely in the debut for alvinegro, Fred was face to face with Fox. At Independência, for the Brazilian Championship, Valentine’s Day, the reunion with a (former) love. And here’s a parenthesis: Fred never hid his support for Cruzeiro.

On that occasion, however, it was hopeless. He fulfilled his role as top scorer, left his mark at 10 min of the second half, when the celestial team was winning by 2 to 1, looked for the ball inside the goal and left for the celebration with Massa: he raised his arms, took his hand to the heard and showed the shirt to the crowd. Cruzeiro would score again and close the score at 3 to 2, in an exciting game.

After ending his time at Atlético, in December 2017, Fred contradicted the clause established in the contract, returned to Toca da Raposa and started a legal imbroglio that has not been resolved until today.

For now, that which is the last goal also followed the passionate style of the striker, filled with emotion. Last Sunday, he closed Fluminense’s 4-0 rout over Corinthians, at Maracanã. At 45 of the second half, well in his style and in the area, where he reigned. It was his 199th goal for the tricolor, driving fans crazy. Fred broke down in tears.

It was a taste of what will be seen this Saturday, against Ceará. Of course, all these elements will be present. And for the final point to be perfect, with a goal from Fred.