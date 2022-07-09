Fuel prices fell again at gas stations in the week; average price of gasoline is the lowest of the year | Economy

Gasoline, diesel and ethanol prices fell again at gas stations this week, according to data from the National Agency for Petroleum, Natural Gas and Biofuels (ANP) released this Friday (8).

The data also reflect the ICMS cut on fuels, adopted in at least 22 states and the Federal District.

According to the ANP survey, the average price of a liter of gasoline dropped from R$7.127 to R$6.49a decrease of 8.98%. It is the lowest average price per liter since October 2021 (R$ 6,361), according to the agency’s data. The maximum value found at the gas stations was R$ 8.52.

already the average value of a liter of diesel went from R$ 7.554 to R$ 7.52, a drop of 0.40%. The highest value found by the agency was R$ 8.95.

Last month, the prices of a liter of diesel and gasoline reached the highest nominal values ​​paid by consumers for fuel since the ANP began to carry out a weekly price survey in 2004.

The average price of ethanol went from R$4.723 to R$4.52, a drop of 4.24%. It is the lowest average price per liter since August 2021 (R$ 4,497). Despite the average, the survey found an offer of ethanol for a maximum of R$ 7.89.

THE ANP started to disclose prices with two decimal places, in the way that this data started to be displayed at gas stations, after determination by the agency itself.

The ANP collected prices at more than 5,000 gas stations in Brazil. It is worth remembering that the final value of fuel prices at the pumps depends not only on the amounts charged at the refineries, but also on taxes and the profit margins of distributors and resellers.

The new ANP survey includes part of the reduction in the Tax on the Circulation of Goods and Services (ICMS) adopted by the states, after the project that limits the ICMS on items such as diesel, gasoline, electricity, communications and public transport was sanctioned. .

According to the text, these items are classified as essential and indispensable, which prevents states from charging a rate higher than the general rate, which varies from 17% to 18%, depending on the location. Until then, fuels and other goods that the project benefits were considered superfluous and paid, in some states, up to 30% ICMS.

At least 22 states and the Federal District have already reduced the incidence of the fuel tax. Are they: