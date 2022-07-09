Galaxy A52 has Snapdragon 720G and water protection for R$ 1394 – Tudo em Tecnologia

Raju Singh

Despite having already been on the market for several months, the Galaxy A52 is still a good option in 2022. After all, it has an intermediate Qualcomm chipset, a fluid screen and IP67 certification against water and dust. And today, you have a discount coupon coming out at R$ 1394 in cash or R$ 1529 in up to 10 installments on the card.

For those unfamiliar, the Galaxy A52 features a 6.5″ FHD+ AMOLED display that supports 120 Hz refresh rate. Under the hood, it works with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G processor along with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal space. In addition, it includes a generous 4,500mAh battery that supports 25W fast charging.

In terms of camera, Samsung has added a 64MP main rear sensor capable of capturing beautiful photos even in low light. There’s also a 12MP ultrawide lens, a 5MP macro sensor, 5MP depth lens, and a 32MP front camera. Finally, it has other highlights such as a guaranteed update to Android 12 and an on-screen biometric reader.

Main features:

  • Screen: 6.7 inch Full HD+ Super AMOLED with 90 Hz / 5G refresh rate with 120 Hz display
  • Processor: 4G with Snapdragon 720G
  • RAM: 6GB
  • Internal storage: 128GB
  • Back camera: 64MP (main), 12MP (ultrawide), 5MP (macro) and 5MP (depth)
  • Front camera: 32MP
  • Drums: 5,000 mAh
  • Others: IP67 certified, stereo speakers, Dolby Atmos
  • Operational system: One UI 3.1 under Android 11.

With a limited-time coupon, the Galaxy A52 is an excellent choice in Brazil. However, just follow the steps below to get the best price:

1 – Download and Install the Americanas App
2 – Open the link below and choose to open with App Americanas

About Raju Singh

Raju has an exquisite taste. For him, video games are more than entertainment and he likes to discuss forms and art.

