Galaxy M23, the good and cheap 5G on offer at R$ 1376 – All in Technology

With the arrival of the 5G network in Brazil, smartphones that support this technology are attracting consumers. In this sense, the Galaxy M23 pleases, as it brings support for 5G, good hardware and a good quality screen. And today, it has a discount coupon coming out at R$ 1376 in cash or R$ 1529 in up to 10 installments.

Speaking of specifications, the Galaxy M23 5G features a Snapdragon 750G chipset that works together with 6GB of RAM. As a result, it delivers good performance for games and other heavier applications. In addition, it brings 128GB of internal storage to fit many files and photos.

See too:

Camera-wise, Samsung has added a 50MP main rear camera, an 8MP ultrawide sensor, and a 2MP auxiliary lens. There is also a dedicated 8MP selfie camera. The rest of the features include a 5,000mAh battery with 25W fast charging and Android 12.

Main specifications:

Screen: 6.6″ Full HD+ LCD with 120 Hz refresh rate

6.6″ Full HD+ LCD with 120 Hz refresh rate Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G 5G

Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G 5G RAM: 6 GB

6 GB Native Storage: 128 GB

128 GB Back camera: 50 MP (Main, f/1.8) + 8 MP (Ultrawide, f/2.2, 123°) + 2 MP (Macro, f/2.4)

50 MP (Main, f/1.8) + 8 MP (Ultrawide, f/2.2, 123°) + 2 MP (Macro, f/2.4) Frontal camera: 8 MP (f/2.2)

8 MP (f/2.2) Drums: 5,000mAh with 25W fast charging

5,000mAh with 25W fast charging Operational system: Android 12, under One UI 4.1

Android 12, under One UI 4.1 Others: Side mounted fingerprint reader, 5G support, P2 headphone jack, NFC.

With a special discount, the Galaxy M23 5G is a great value for money with 5G in Brazil. However, follow the exact steps below to get the lowest price:

Discount – Galaxy M23 5G

1 – Install the Americanas App

2 – Open the link below with App Americanas:

3 – Blue

4 – Copper

5 – Green

6 – Use the coupon: BALANCE 10