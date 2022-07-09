Gasoline ‘falls’ after ICMS cut; states announce reduction

The reduction in the rate of the Tax on the Circulation of Goods and Services (ICMS) continues to arrive in most Brazilian states. Practically all 27 units of the federation, including the Federal District, have already announced the cut in the tax applied to the fuels.

Read more: Bolsonaro’s decree forces stations to show prices before and after the ICMS ceiling

The measure complies with the law sanctioned by President Jair Bolsonaro (PL), which creates the ICMS ceiling about products and services considered essential. In addition to fuel, electricity, communications and public transport services also entered the list of reductions.

Therefore, according to the law, ICMS cannot exceed rates between 17% and 18%, depending on the state. However, it is possible that the ruler will decide to lower the tax amount even further. In Rio Grande do Sul, for example, the percentage applied became 15%.

States that approve the reduction of ICMS

The following is the list of states that have announced the application of the new tax rate:

  1. Minas Gerais;
  2. Rio de Janeiro;
  3. Santa Catarina;
  4. Sao Paulo;
  5. Rio Grande do Sul;
  6. Paraná;
  7. Holy Spirit;
  8. Sergipe;
  9. Goiás;
  10. Amazon;
  11. Ceará;
  12. Amapa;
  13. For;
  14. Rondônia;
  15. Roraima;
  16. Alagoas;
  17. Bahia;
  18. Paraíba;
  19. Pernambuco;
  20. Maranhao;
  21. Large northern river;
  22. Tocantins;
  23. Acre;
  24. Mato Grosso do Sul;
  25. Piauí;
  26. and Federal District

Potential drop in prices

The Ministry of Mines and Energy published on July 6 an estimate that shows the potential for a drop in fuel prices at pumps after the ICMS cut.

According to the government ministry, the estimate is for a reduction in the range of R$ 1.55 per liter of gasoline and R$ 0.31 for ethanol. The calculations took into account the average fuel values ​​for the week of June 19 to 26.

