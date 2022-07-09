Germany thrash Denmark and show strength in the first classic of the Women’s Euro Cup | international football

In the group considered more balanced of the Women’s Eurocup, Germany showed that it arrives strong to expand its hegemony in the competition. This Friday, they thrashed Denmark 4-0, in Brentford, in the first classic of the competition.

1 of 1 Germany players celebrate one of the team’s goals against Denmark — Photo: JUSTIN TALLIS / AFP Germany players celebrate one of the team’s goals against Denmark (Photo: JUSTIN TALLIS / AFP)

Lina Magull was the highlight of the match. The Bayern Munich midfielder scored the first goal and passed the second, by teammate Lea Schüller. Lena Lattwein scored the third, and the biggest emotion was reserved for the fourth goal, by the veteran Alexandra Popp. The 31-year-old midfielder returned to the pitch in April, after a year of recovering from a serious knee injury, in time to play in her first European Championship, after missing the 2013 and 2017 editions, both through injury.

In the 21st minute, Magull tightened the scoring in the attack, forced the wrong pass from Signe Bruun, won the tackle with Stine Pedersen and hit the left corner of goalkeeper Lene Christensen.

In the second half, Magull took a corner, and Schüller scored with a header, in the 12th minute. The third came in the 32nd minute: after a free kick into the area, Lena Oberdorf fixed his head for his namesake Lena Lattwein to dominate and score the third. Popp, who came on in the second half, closed the rout with a header in the 41st, after a cross from the left by Sydney Lohmann.

Germany and Spain share the leadership of Group B, but the German team has the best goal difference. In the first game this Friday, Spain thrashed Finland 4-1.

If Denmark arrives at the Euro with the status of current runner-up, Germany carries the weight of being the biggest winner of the competition, with eight titles. And the victory in the debut tasted like a rematch, as the Germans were eliminated by Denmark in the quarterfinals of the last Euro, in 2017.