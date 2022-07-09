Globo actor’s mother despairs about her son’s disappearance: “Five days”

Known for his role in ‘Lady of Destiny’, Globo actor disappears on a trip outside Brazil

The actor Agles Steibwho became known for his character Maikel Jackson in the global soap operaLady of destination is missing. Mother of the artist, the hairdresser and makeup artist Leonete Carol says that the boy has not been in contact with his family for five days.

As reported, the boy traveled to Bolivia in search of a job opportunity, but ended up taking the wrong bus in the city of Santa Cruz de La Sierra, and ended up in Argentina. When trying to return to Rio de Janeiro, he stopped sending messages and the family does not know what happened.

“He was in Bolivia, he tried to make a living there. Because here in Rio it was very difficult [o mercado de trabalho para a área dele]. But he didn’t come with much money. It’s been a while since he went and decided to come back, but he didn’t have much money. And we were worried”said the director’s mother.

“He was talking to us on the phone until about five days ago, and he stopped communicating. He stopped in a town and said he would see if he could get enough money to buy the ticket. Afterwards, he stopped giving news”, she explained.

“I don’t know if he doesn’t have the credit to talk to me, I don’t know if he had a problem with his cell phone chip. I’m super nervous, I’d like to know his whereabouts. We are worried. He said: ‘Mom, I think I’m going to sleep on the street’. And we are incommunicado”vented.

LIFE AFTER THE BROCHURE

Leonete Carol explains that the young man decided to move to another country, as he was not getting a job in his area. She said that, after playing the son of Rita de Cássia, played by Adriana Lessa, he was directing sketches of Christian theater.

“Everyone is very worried. But I think if it was something serious, we would already know. I try to think so. The male child is more independent, does not give news. But we, as a mother, think of everything bad. The only good thing I can think of is that bad news comes quickly. It’s worrying and complicated.” said.

