Globo explains ‘disappearance’ of William Bonner from ‘Jornal Nacional’ | Column Fábia Oliveira

After William Bonner stay out of the ‘Jornal Nacional’ bench for two days in a row and pique the curiosity of viewers, ‘TV Globo’ decided to speak out and explain the situation. In a statement, the station’s staff said that the presenter is involved in a project and you can miss the news for a few more days during this month.

“William Bonner and Renata Vasconcellos are involved in the recording of a ‘JN’ project for the elections and may, eventually, be out of the bench for a few days this month”, explained the ‘TV Globo’ advice in a statement sent to ‘Contigo’. ‘.

The times he was out of the ‘JN’ bench, William Bonner was replaced by Flávio Fachel, who presented the newscast alongside Renata Vasconcellos. The journalist commands Globo’s mornings in Rio de Janeiro, alongside Silvana Ramiro, in ‘Bom dia, Rio’. In addition to being a presenter, Bonner is also editor-in-chief of the daily newspaper ‘TV Globo’.

In May of this year, William Bonner also had to step away from the bench of the ‘Jornal Nacional’. At the time, the presenter explained, on social media, that he had a problem with his voice. In the publication, the journalist even regretted not having paid tribute to his friend Alberico de Souza Cruz, former director of journalism at Globo, who died the same week he was away from the TV news presentation.

“I’ve only been working on the edition of ‘JN’ this week. The voice is bad. Yesterday, it was more painful to be like this, unable to perform. I wish I could have given Alberico’s family and many friends the sincere air of my respect, my consideration and my gratitude. He was an important boss. He was the one who made me co-head a newscast for the first time, exactly 29 years and 40 days ago,” wrote William Bonner.