Glove de Pedreiro says he was subpoenaed by the Justice upon arriving in Brazil | Bahia

The Bahian Influencer Mason’s Glove said, on Saturday morning (9), that he was subpoenaed by the Justice upon arriving in Brazil. The young man was in Morocco, an African country, where he was fulfilling a trade agreement. [Assista acima]

“Speak up, my troops. I just arrived from Morocco, guys, tired and looking forward to seeing my family. When I arrived at the airport, [que estava] full of people, I received a subpoena. I never expected that, no. Me being right. What did I do for God’s sake to be subpoenaed?”, he asked.

According to Iran Ferreira, he received a subpoena from a court official at the airport.

“I was summoned in the midst of a lot of people, people looking at everything and the bailiff saying that I was being summoned because of the ex-manager. That’s how life is. Let’s have faith in God, that we’ll get there “, he lamented.

On June 28, former futsal player Falcão announced that he will manage the career of Luva de Pedreiro.

“GET what’s yours! Thank you for looking for me and choosing me to help you! The world hugged you and your #Tropa @goleirodoluva @cruzadordoluva and so did I!”, Falcão said on social media.

In the announcement of the partnership between Mason’s Glove and BET.12, a company controlled by Falcão, the former player said that all decisions on contracts will be made by the Bahian and his family.

Who is Mason’s Glove?

Iran Ferreira is 20 years old and is currently the most followed football influencer on Instagram, with over 15 million followers. On TikTok, he mobilizes more than 17 million subscribers.

The name Luva de Pedreiro refers to the gloves used by young people to play football. He became a viral sensation with the catchphrase ‘receive’, in videos of his exploits in a floodplain field in the city of Quijingue.

