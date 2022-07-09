Goiás vs Athletico: see where to watch, lineups, embezzlement and refereeing | Brazilian series a

Goiás and Athletico face each other this Saturday, at 20:30 (Brasília time), in a game for the 16th round of the Brazilian Championship. The match will be at the Haile Pinheiro stadium (Serrinha), the home of Esmeraldino. O ge in Real Time, with exclusive videos (click here and follow).

In the relegation zone, Goiás hopes to win at home to improve its position in the table. After suffering with several absences due to injury, coach Jair Ventura will have to find an alternative to the departure of Elvis, who left the club.

Athletico, on the other hand, are qualifying for the quarterfinals of Libertadores after seeking a draw at the end with Libertad. Hurricane is undefeated for 14 games, with 10 wins and four draws. Vice-leader of the Brazilian, with 27 points, Felipão’s team lost the last time on May 14 to Fluminense, away from home.

+ See the Serie A table

Streaming: Premiere for the whole country, with narration by Jaime Júnior and comments by Fábio Júnior and Janette Arcanjo.

Real time: O ge accompanies with exclusive videos and shots of the goals. Click here and follow.

Goiás – Coach: Jair Ventura

The emerald coach will have to replace Elvis, who left the club. He can advance Fellipe Bastos or climb Luan Dias. On the left-back, Dadá Belmonte, Danilo Barcelos and Juan Pablo fight for a position.

Likely lineup: Thaddeus; Yan Souto, Reynaldo and Caetano; Diego, Caio Vinícius, Matheus Sales, Fellipe Bastos and Dadá Belmonte (Juan Pablo or Danilo Barcelos); Vinicius and Pedro Raul.

2 of 3 Probable Goiás to face Athletico — Photo: ge Probable Goiás to face Athletico — Photo: ge

Who is out: midfielder Elvis left the club. Apodi is transitioning and doing muscle building work.

midfielder Elvis left the club. Apodi is transitioning and doing muscle building work. hanging: Caio Vinícius, Luan Dias and Renato Júnior.

+ Click and access more news from Goiás

Athletico – Coach: Luiz Felipe Scolari

The commander will again spare some holders, this time on account of the round of 16 of the Copa do Brasil, in the return match against Bahia on Tuesday, at Arena da Baixada. Nico Hernández, Hugo Moura, Christian and David Terans thus do not start the match.

The doubt is on the side, between Orejuela and Khellven. The first was the novelty against Libertad, while the second entered the second half and participated in the classification goal.

Likely lineup: Benedict; Orejuela (Khellven), Pedro Henrique, Matheus Felipe and Abner; Erick, Matheus Fernandes and Vitor Bueno; Cuello, Canobbio and Vitor Roque.

3 of 3 Probable Athletico vs Goiás — Photo: ge Probable Athletico vs Goiás — Photo: ge

who is out : Pedro Rocha (option – indefinite future); Pablo (transition); Thiago Heleno, Julimar, Reinaldo and Vitinho (medical department).

: Pedro Rocha (option – indefinite future); Pablo (transition); Thiago Heleno, Julimar, Reinaldo and Vitinho (medical department). hanging: Bento, Pedro Henrique, Nico Hernández, Pablo Siles and Cuello.

+ Click and access more news from Athletico