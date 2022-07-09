Government interceded for pastor investigated with MEC, says newspaper







Milton Ribeiro with pastors Arilton Moura (background) and Gilmar Santos in worship in Goiânia Photo: Social networks

The Planalto Palace asked the MEC (Ministry of Education) to receive one of the pastors investigated in the Education scandal and also demanded a return on the measures adopted. The pastor in question is Arilton Moura, who is close to President Jair Bolsonaro (PL). The information is from ‘Folha de S. Paulo’.

The newspaper had access to an email sent on January 7, 2021 by the Cabinet Minister’s office, a post at the time held by General Walter Braga Netto, quoted to be Bolsonaro’s deputy this year.

The message asks the MEC to evaluate the “relevance of attending” Pastor Arilton Moura and demands a return on the “measures adopted by this Ministry”. The request comes after the pastor’s advisor, Nely Carneiro da Veiga Jardim, asked for a meeting with General Braga Netto.

Moura was arrested at the end of last month in the investigation that investigates the corruption scandal at the MEC. Pastor Gilmar Santos and former minister Milton Ribeiro were also detained. All were released the day after their arrest.

Audios released in March by the newspapers ‘O Estado de S. Paulo’ and ‘Folha de S. Paulo’ revealed that the pastors were negotiating the release of federal resources for education with mayors, even without holding any official position in the government.